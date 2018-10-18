Marc Elrich, the Democratic nominee for Montgomery County executive, was endorsed by the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors on Wednesday. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

The Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors has endorsed Marc Elrich for Montgomery County executive, adding a business group to the wide array of unions and progressive and environmental organizations backing the Democratic nominee.

GCAAR, which represents real estate professionals, shifted its support to Elrich on Wednesday after endorsing one of his Democratic primary opponents, state Del. C. William Frick (D-Montgomery), earlier this year.

Elrich is running in the general election against independent Nancy Floreen and Republican Robin Ficker to succeed outgoing executive Isiah Leggett (D).

Elrich and Ficker are participating in the public financing system, meaning they must only solicit small donations from individuals and are prohibited from taking money from corporations or unions.

Meanwhile, Floreen, who has largely funded her campaign with real estate and developer contributions, picked up an endorsement Wednesday from the Apartment and Office Building Association Maryland State PAC.

The Realtors organization also endorsed Democratic council incumbents Craig Rice (Upcounty), Sidney Katz (Rockville-Gaithersburg), Nancy Navarro (Midcounty), Tom Hucker (Silver Spring) and Hans Riemer (At Large), as well as three Democratic at-large council nominees — Gabe Albornoz, Evan Glass and Will Jawando — and District 1 Democratic nominee Andrew Friedson.