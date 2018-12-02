

Montgomery County Executive-elect Marc Elrich (D) will be sworn into office on Monday. (Cal Cary/For The Washington Post)

The day after Marc Elrich was elected Montgomery County’s seventh executive, he had a moment of panic.

“When I woke up . . . my first thought was: ‘Jesus Christ, I’ve got to find an entire government by December 3,’ ” he said.

Elrich has spent 12 years on the Montgomery County Council, but this is his first executive position. In his own words, he’s “never had to run anything and make decisions.” And unlike most elected Democrats in the deep-blue Washington suburb, he faced a vigorous challenge from a former Democrat in the general election, which left him little time to plan for the future before Election Day.

On Monday, Elrich, 69, will be sworn into office, along with an all-Democratic Montgomery County Council that will include four new members: Andrew Friedson in District 1, which represents the Potomac-Bethesda area, and at-large members Gabe Albornoz, Evan Glass and Will Jawando.

Elrich has hired several key aides and managers but has plenty still to go. Assembling his team is just one item on a lengthy to-do list. The former teacher and Takoma City Council member has promised a reimagining of county government, a new vision for how development progresses in Maryland’s most populous jurisdiction and a dedication to social programs, such as early-childhood education, to bridge a growing chasm between haves and have-nots.

He already is putting his own stamp on the office, held for the past 12 years by outgoing County Executive Isiah Leggett (D). For instance, he is considering dumping the gas-guzzling official SUV in favor of an electric vehicle, reflecting his environmental concerns.

Elrich said the array of changes he envisions will take time. His first order of business is meeting a March 15 deadline to present a fiscal 2020 budget that does not raise taxes.

“I was careful not to go out there and say I’m going to . . . do these 20 things, and offer people a Christmas tree,” Elrich said. “Because I thought, knowing there’s no money, that would be false promises.”



Democrat Marc Elrich, center, campaigns at John F. Kennedy High School with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous, left, and council incumbent Tom Hucker (D-District 5), right, in Wheaton, Md., on Election Day. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

State Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. (D-Montgomery), who ran for governor this year, will be Elrich’s budget director, replacing the retiring Jennifer Hughes. Robin Riley will head the recreation department, where she serves as a division chief. Elrich says he isn’t planning any changes in police, fire or corrections, and intends to keep all regional service center directors.

Other positions — such as new directors of housing and health and human services — have yet to be decided, and Elrich said he plans to conduct national searches for “a bunch of positions.”

“I think we’ll find good candidates,” he said. “I think it’s a great county — a lot of people would like to work here.”

Elrich, who was heavily endorsed by unions, said he made his appointments without consulting anyone — including Gino Renne, the head of UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO, which represents county service employees.

The union, which endorsed Elrich in both the primary and general elections, had asked candidates whether they would allow union leaders to provide input on potential hires. Elrich said he is open to that feedback for other appointments.

“I think it’s good to give people who are affected by appointees [a chance] to at least give me their reflections, tell me if I’m missing anything,” Elrich said. “No one’s sitting on my shoulder.”



Montgomery County Executive-elect Marc Elrich, center, chats with Karen Brooks, left, secretary of the Democratic Club of Leisure World, and Elrich’s driver Clay Teunis, right, while campaigning on Election Day. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

For chief administrative officer, Elrich chose Andrew Kleine, a Silver Spring resident who brought “outcome budgeting” to Baltimore as that city’s budget director — a method that focuses on spending money to achieve policy goals, rather than incrementally increasing department funding.

He described Kleine as “more fiscally conservative than I might be,” explaining that he wants people around him who will challenge his beliefs.

“I’m not sure that I’m not fiscally conservative,” Elrich said. “But I haven’t had to operate at this level.”

Already he’s launched some of Kleine’s ideas, assembling a transition team of more than 190 people from throughout the county, each tasked with assessing a different “priority outcome” — a growing economy, easier commutes, safer neighborhoods.

Marilyn Balcombe, president of the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce, sits on the “growing economy” team. Balcombe, who came close to winning one of the Democratic nominations for an at-large council seat in June, said she hasn’t always agreed with Elrich — but was happy to be placed on the transition team, along with a few other business people.

“Even though we’ve often been on opposite sides of issues or not quite seeing things along the same lines, I think there’s mutual respect,” Balcombe said. “The thing about Marc is, he’s a smart guy, and he does his homework. He doesn’t make decisions without doing the work.”



Marc Elrich, left, shakes hands with Barron Oakcrum, of Silver Spring, after a candidate forum at East County Community Recreation Center in Silver Spring in October. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Elrich, a self-described activist and community organizer, has held multiple listening sessions throughout the county — much like Leggett’s town halls during his own transition in 2006.

At his first one, on a Saturday afternoon at Kingsview Middle School in Germantown, a packed audience queried Elrich on everything from sweeping matters — when will society stop burning coal for electricity? — to smaller concerns: Could he see about re-striping the Germantown library’s parking lot?

Citing concerns about climate change, he told the audience that as county executive, he wouldn’t “be driving around in whatever that is right now” (on official business, Leggett used a Chevrolet Suburban). Instead, he wants to use an electric car, like his personal vehicle, a Nissan Leaf.

He’s also toying with the idea of asking a musician friend to provide weekly guitar lessons in the county executive’s office during his lunch breaks.

During a listening session in East County — an area of that has long felt bypassed by opportunities and resources — tenants raised concerns about black mold and the feeling they were ignored by the county. Elrich called hearing those complaints “embarrassing and humiliating.”

He and council member Tom Hucker (D-District 5) co-sponsored legislation in 2016 to increase inspections at problem buildings after a devastating explosion at the Flower Branch Apartments in Silver Spring killed seven people. Two years later, that’s still a work in progress.

“I want to get it done,” Elrich said in an interview.

He has accepted the resignation of Housing Director Clarence Snuggs and plans to sit down with housing department officials Tuesday to emphasize his expectation for an “aggressive regime of inspections.”

Elrich said he also plans to work on closing the Dickerson incinerator, but that leaves the problem of where to dispose of Montgomery County’s trash. He objects to sending it to landfills: “I don’t want to bury it in some poor person’s neighborhood in Virginia,” he said.



Marc Elrich, right, greets voters with then-gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, left, before a candidate forum in Rockville in September. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

He’s awaiting the outcome of a benchmarking exercise that he has asked council member Sidney Katz (D-District 3) to do, comparing Montgomery to other jurisdictions, such as Frederick or Northern Virginia, to determine whether the county’s reputation for being business-unfriendly is deserved.

“If people can literally go someplace else and open up a business in three months, and it takes a year to do it here, something’s wrong,” Elrich said.

As the executive in a county that has a “strong council” form of government, Elrich knows his power will be somewhat limited. He’ll have to press the nine-member council to adopt legislation he sends over.

On land use — a particular passion of his — it is the county council, not the executive, that makes decisions.

But ever the community organizer, he knows he still wields his own brand of power.

“I don’t get to decide it, but I get to weigh in on it, I get to analyze it. I get to talk to the community about it,” Elrich said. “So I’ll organize.”