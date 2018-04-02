Several Facebook users who sued Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) for blocking them on his official Facebook page after they made critical comments have reached a settlement in the case, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland.

The state has agreed to pay $65,000 and devise a new social media policy that oversees the governor’s page, create a separate Facebook page where constituents can raise issues and set up an appeal process for those who feel their comments have been improperly deleted.

The agreement was approved by the state Board of Public Works last week.

The ACLU sued Hogan and two of his aides in federal court last August after several Facebook users had their comments deleted and were blocked from his page after they questioned his position on education policy and President Trump’s travel ban.

The settlement is one of the first in the country that requires an elected official to establish a new social media policy. Numerous cases against elected officials, including one against Trump by several Twitter followers, are still in litigation.

“We are excited to see Maryland in the forefront of protecting speech rights in this context with this model social media policy,” said Deborah Jeon, legal director of the ACLU of Maryland. “It definitely holds the governor accountable to the First Amendment that previously there was no check on what happened on the Facebook page.”

Shareese Churchill, a spokeswoman for Hogan, said the state was glad to put an end to the “frivolous and politically motivated lawsuit.”

“Ultimately, it was much better for Maryland taxpayers to resolve this, than to continue wasting everyone’s time and resources in court,” she said in an email.

Between 2015 and 2017, Hogan blocked 450 people from his Facebook page.

Amelia Chasse, another Hogan spokeswoman, previously maintained that the comments and users removed from the page were either hateful or part of an orchestrated campaign.

Janice Lepore, one of the four plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said she followed Hogan’s Facebook page to learn about his positions on education policy and when she realized that she disagreed, she decided to post comments.

“It never occurred to me that the governor, or his staff, would seek to prohibit me from engaging in conversations in a public forum, simply because my opinions differ from their positions,” Lepore said in a statement.

She said she hoped the settlement would lead to better engagement between the governor and Maryland residents.

Jeon said she believes the new policy will go a long way to allow constituents to have their voices heard.

“Now there are ways that constituents who feel that they are blocked can challenge those actions,” Jeon said. “I think it really will ensure that there isn’t the kind of viewpoint discrimination that folks were alleging previously.”