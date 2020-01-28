Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III — whose office investigates and prosecutes government officials for criminal conduct — is pushing to lift a two-year statute of limitation on misconduct-in-office charges, increase the penalty for the offense from five years to 10 and expand the definition of public official to include influential public employees.

The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee will hear testimony Wednesday on the bill proposed by Howard, a measure that is likely to become part of a larger legislative package on ethics reform.

“There is clearly a deficit in public confidence in elected officials,” said Del. Erek L. Barron (D-Prince George’s), a co-sponsor of the bill proposed by Howard. “There is a lot of room for improvement.”

The proposals come in the wake of a string of convictions of state lawmakers, and a Gonzales poll from January that listed corruption as one of the five most important issues for Maryland residents, behind crime, education, transportation and taxes.

Most recently, Cheryl D. Glenn, a veteran Democratic delegate from Baltimore, resigned her seat and pleaded guilty to taking nearly $34,000 in bribes.

In October, Tawanna P. Gaines, a Prince George’s Democrat who served 18 years in the legislature, admitted to using $22,000 in campaign donations to purchase fast food and pay for dental work, hairstyling and other personal expenses.

“We’re looking at a variety of ethics measures to make sure that the people have confidence that when we are in Annapolis we are doing the people’s work,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City).

The House is also considering bills that would tighten the rules for campaign accounts, including disclosing if a campaign uses a PayPal account. Gaines’s daughter served as her treasurer, and used a PayPal account that was not disclosed in campaign finance reports to funnel money used for personal expenses.

Another bill would require greater transparency from Gov. Larry Hogan (R) about his real estate business dealings.

Hogan announced earlier this month he is pushing an “Ethics and Accountability in Government Act” that would increase the financial penalty for bribery of public officials to a maximum of $100,000 and expand the authority of the state’s Ethics Commission, allowing it to impose civil penalties against state employees and public officials without having to go to court.

Howard, who was appointed by Hogan last year, said his office is hamstrung under current law.

“Our hands are tied [in] a large number of cases,” he said. “To truly ferret out acts of misconduct we need to have a broader scope in which to act. . . . These modest changes will clearly posture us for better success.”

Howard said most egregious cases of misconduct take place over longer than a two-year time frame. Most require “more than two years of investigation, much less investigation and prosecution. Due to the nature of these complex crimes and schemes, they often do not come to light within the two-year statute of limitations provided.”

He declined to discuss state cases that may have fallen though the cracks.

But in written testimony, he cited the federal court charges against former Baltimore mayor and former state senator Catherine E. Pugh to make his case for revamping the state law.

“An example of a misconduct scheme that would have been satisfied under the new statute but was not satisfied under the existing structure is reflected in the Statement of Facts from the guilty plea of Catherine Pugh,” Howard wrote.

Pugh pleaded guilty in November to fraud and tax evasion conspiracies to illegally hide profits from Healthy Holly, a self-published children’s book series she started when she was a state senator. She admitted to operating a sham business, dating back to 2011, using $35,800 from the book sales as illegal straw donations to her mayoral campaign and skimming parts of customers’ paid orders for her personal use.

A month later, the state prosecutor’s office charged Pugh with perjury for failing to disclose her business while she served as a state senator.

Former Maryland state prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt said the existing statute is “very limiting . . . sometimes [current law] would close us down altogether, but other times it would just limit the particular charges. . . .