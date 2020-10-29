Amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, public officials have been urging people to vote by mail or drop box, or to cast in-person ballots early to avoid lines and crowds on Election Day.
More than 1.6 million voters in Maryland requested mailed ballots this year, a roughly 10-fold increase from 2016.
Elections Administrator Linda Lamone said in a statement Wednesday that ballots already put into the mail stream would meet the state’s requriments to be postmarked by Nov. 3 and arrive by Nov. 13.
But after Wednesday, that may not be the case, she warned, saying voters who want to ensure their mailed ballots arrive in time to be counted should use one of the state’s 282 drop boxes.
“While we don’t anticipate any issue with ballots already cast by mail, we are closely monitoring reports from the U.S. Postal Service that delivery times continue to be considerably longer than normal,” Lamone said. “In light of this, as we approach Election Day, we encourage voters to drop off their ballot at an authorized drop box. This will allow them to be confident their vote will be received and counted in a timely fashion.”