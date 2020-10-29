With less than a week until Election Day, Maryland elections officials are urging voters to put mailed ballots into drop boxes, saying that with continued U.S. Postal Service delays, it may be too late to return them by mail.

The warning came Wednesday, the same day Maryland smashed its single-day, in-person early voting record for the second time in a week. A total of 159,426 voters showed up at early voting sites across the state to cast ballots in person, 10,500 more than came out on Monday, where in-person voting began.

Amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, public officials have been urging people to vote by mail or drop box, or to cast in-person ballots early to avoid lines and crowds on Election Day.

More than 1.6 million voters in Maryland requested mailed ballots this year, a roughly 10-fold increase from 2016.

Elections Administrator Linda Lamone said in a statement Wednesday that ballots already put into the mail stream would meet the state’s requriments to be postmarked by Nov. 3 and arrive by Nov. 13.

But after Wednesday, that may not be the case, she warned, saying voters who want to ensure their mailed ballots arrive in time to be counted should use one of the state’s 282 drop boxes.

“While we don’t anticipate any issue with ballots already cast by mail, we are closely monitoring reports from the U.S. Postal Service that delivery times continue to be considerably longer than normal,” Lamone said. “In light of this, as we approach Election Day, we encourage voters to drop off their ballot at an authorized drop box. This will allow them to be confident their vote will be received and counted in a timely fashion.”