Amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, public officials have been urging people to vote by mail or drop box, or to cast in-person ballots early to avoid lines and crowds on Election Day.

More than 1.68 million voters in Maryland requested mailed ballots this year, a roughly 10-fold increase from 2016. As of Wednesday, 1.13 million of those had been returned via mail or dropbox and received by elections officials.

Elections Administrator Linda Lamone said in a statement Wednesday that ballots already put into the mail stream would meet the state’s requirements to be postmarked by Nov. 3 and arrive by Nov. 13.

But after Wednesday, that may not be the case, she warned, saying voters who want to ensure their mailed ballots arrive in time to be counted should use one of the state’s 282 drop boxes.

“While we don’t anticipate any issue with ballots already cast by mail, we are closely monitoring reports from the U.S. Postal Service that delivery times continue to be considerably longer than normal,” Lamone said. “In light of this, as we approach Election Day, we encourage voters to drop off their ballot at an authorized drop box. This will allow them to be confident their vote will be received and counted in a timely fashion.”

State officials did not have a statewide tallies on how many of the mail-in votes have already been counted. Election officials on Thursday warned voters tracking their ballots that it can take a while for ballots to go from “received” to “accepted” because of the tedious process of opening, canvassing and tabulating mail-in votes.

Local officials said that as of Wednesday, 140,000 mail in votes had been tabulated in Prince George’s County — 77 percent of the total received there so far. In Montgomery County, 80,000 mailed ballots had been counted, about one-third of the number received.