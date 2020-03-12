It is one of the main reasons Smith introduced legislation in the Maryland General Assembly that expands the state’s discrimination law to protect hair texture, Afro hairstyles and protective hairstyles, such as braids, twists and locs.

“To require people to pretty much alter chemically or in some type of extreme way how their hair grows out of the head seems to me so beyond intrusive,” said Smith (D-Baltimore City). “In the 21st century, it shouldn’t be necessary to make those kind of accommodations so someone can see you as a human or as a professional.”

Ever since a New Jersey high school wrestler was forced to cut his locs to participate in a match more than a year ago, the issue of hair discrimination has exploded into the national consciousness. A growing number of states and localities are taking steps to ban such discrimination — often led by young African American lawmakers like Smith, 38, who understand the shame and frustration the wrestler felt on a deeply personal level.

Last year, California introduced and later approved the first bill, referred to as the CROWN Act, to expand the protections. Since then, New York, New Jersey, Colorado and Virginia followed suit. The Virginia legislation, which Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed this month, was brought by two veteran African American legislators — Sen. Lionell Spruill (D-Chesapeake) and Del. Delores L. McQuinn (D-Richmond). The bills passed the Senate unanimously and received bipartisan support in the House.

Twenty-five other states, including Massachusetts, Illinois, and Connecticut, have also introduced hair discrimination bills, according to the Crown Coalition, which includes the civil rights groups Color of Change, the National Urban League and Western Center on Law & Poverty, and the beauty brand Dove.

“We have a movement here,” said Adjoa B. Asamoah, a strategist with the coalition who has traveled across the country urging lawmakers to approve the bill. “It’s truly been a dream to watch this grow.”

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) introduced a federal bill to ban discrimination based on hair textures and hairstyles that are commonly associated with a particular race or natural origin. One of the co-sponsors of the companion House bill is Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), who wore Senegalese twists until she lost her hair to alopecia.

Filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry — who created “Hair Love,” a short animated film about a black man doing his daughter’s hair for the first time — used his Oscar acceptance speech to urge lawmakers across the country to pass versions of the CROWN Act.

In the audience was DeAndre Arnold, a high school senior in Texas who was told earlier this year that he would have to cut his locs to participate in his graduation ceremony. Cherry invited the young man to be his guest at the Oscars, and mentioned him during the speech. Arnold, he said, “represented all the messages we were trying to get across in the film, the power of being yourself.”

In Maryland, the anti-discrimination bill unanimously passed the Senate, though lawmakers added a provision that said an employer could require an employee to adhere to “reasonable workplace appearance and grooming standards . . . as long as the employer allows the employee to appear and groom in a manner that is consistent with the employee’s race.”

The House bill, which does not have that provision, is still being considered. Smith said she thought the provision would make the bill weaker than similar legislation that has passed in other states. She said she is urging the Senate to amend its bill to conform with the House version — a change that would have to happen in conference committee.

Sen. William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery), lead sponsor of the Senate bill, said the provision was recommended by the committee’s counsel. He thought it was clarifying language, but is open to removing it.

Smith said he introduced the bill after learning about Chastity Jones, an Alabama woman who wore short locks to interview for a job with a customer service company. After she was hired, the human resource department asked her to cut her locs. She refused, and the offer was rescinded.

Jones sued in 2013, but lost in federal court, which essentially ruled that her hairstyle was not protected under discrimination laws.

In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the lawsuit — a decision that has helped to fuel the movement to specifically ban hair-related discrimination.

“For centuries it’s been lawful to discriminate based on our hair texture,” said Wendy Greene, a laaw professor at Drexel University, who testified in support of the Maryland bill. “It takes a lot of time to dismantle these deeply embedded norms. It takes a long time to change the culture.”

CROWN Act (HB 1444) introduced in the House by @Smith4Delegate @JheanelleW @Willcsmithjr bans discrimination of natural black hairstyles. In honor of this week, share some of your favorite natural or cultural hairstyles. 👩🏾‍🦱👩🏽‍🦱👑#CrownAct #BlackHair #BanHairDiscrimination pic.twitter.com/kxPAaVNJvn — Delegate Melissa Wells (@ElectWells) March 3, 2020

Other Maryland elected officials also told stories to illustrate why they were pushing for a ban.

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando (D) asked a Senate panel to imagine their 5-year-old child saying: “Why isn’t my hair straight like the pretty girls on TV?”

Jawando, who sponsored a hair-discrimination ban that passed in Montgomery County earlier this year, said he had heard those words from his daughter.

At 5 years old, he said, she was already being influenced by a Eurocentric standard of beauty.

When Sen. Robert Cassilly (R-Harford) suggested a scenario where a worker has a “wild-looking appearance” and that an employer “may not want that. . . . You want people to look serious,” several members of the witness panel looked exasperated.

Jawando said he hoped the bill would not just lead to enforcement, but would also provide an education of black hair and the cultural heritage connected to it.

“The hair that grows out of my head, this ’fro, every single curl, every single kink, it’s associated with my race,” said Del. Jheanelle Wilkins (D-Montgomery), a co-sponsor of the bill.

Wilkins said without an updated code, black people run the risk of being discriminated against in employment, housing and public accommodations based on how they choose to wear their hair.

Del. Alonzo Washington (D-Prince George’s), who has been wearing locs since 2004, said it is “disheartening” when people are not allowed to be themselves.

He recalled being questioned numerous times by friends and mentors. They suggested that he cut his locs, he said, theorizing that some people might not like them or might feel uncomfortable because of them.

“I refused to adhere to other people’s perceptions and ignorance on what my locs mean to me,” Washington said. “It’s history behind my locs, my Nubian locs. . . . It’s a symbol of hope and prosperity.”

