Six Flags in Prince George’s County — which was one of the state’s first mass-vaccination sites and has been one of the most popular — will remain open through July 17. Some sites, including clinics at the Baltimore Convention Center and Montgomery College, do not yet have closing dates. Full information on where to get vaccinated in Maryland is available here.
In D.C., many walk-up vaccination sites run by the city are closing this month, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced this week, as the city shifts its focus to pop-up clinics based in the community.
In Maryland, 70 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, putting the state well ahead of President Biden’s goal of getting 70 percent of Americans to have their first shot by July 4.
As part of the demobilization process, several sites will stop offering first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and move to second shots only, Hogan’s announcement said. At most sites, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available until the site closes.
