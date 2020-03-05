Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday that three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.

So far, no cases have been diagnosed in Virginia or the District.

“The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore has confirmed the first three positive cases of novel coronavirus in Maryland,” Hogan said in a statement.

He said all three patients contracted the virus while traveling overseas and are “in good condition.”

“We have been actively preparing for this situation over the last several weeks across all levels of government,” Hogan said. “I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates.”

Hogan will hold a news conference at approximately 8 p.m. at the State House in Annapolis.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.