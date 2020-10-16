Mfume, who replaced the late Elijah E. Cummings, beat Klacik with nearly three-fourths of the vote in a special election in April and is expected to handily defeat her again.

In the 1st District, Rep. Andy Harris, the only Republican member of the Maryland delegation, faces a spirited challenge from a transgender military veteran, Mia Mason, who has gone after Harris for his record on LGBT issues.

The largely rural district covering Maryland’s Eastern Shore heavily favors Republicans.

Partisan gerrymandering has been a particular issue for Maryland congressional districts, and the 6th District had been under legal review.

But the Supreme Court last year declined to throw out the map, leaving first-term Rep. David Trone (D) with a sharper advantage than he may have otherwise had if the lines had been redrawn in the historically GOP district.

State Del. Neil C. Parrott (Washington) is trying, however, to return the district to Republican hands.

Here are summaries of all the candidates on the ballot in November:

1st District, Harris vs. Mason

Harris, an anesthesiologist and former state lawmaker, has held his seat since 2011.

He has been a proponent of expanding H-2B visas for the agricultural and seasonal industries at the heart of the economy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, while also supporting the Trump administration’s strict crackdowns on illegal immigration.

Harris is a longtime opponent of marijuana decriminalization and D.C. statehood who has voted against anti-discrimination measures such as the Equality Act.

His opponent, Mason, says those votes are in part what motivated her to run. She has pledged to support legislation intended to prevent discrimination or disparities in education, the environment and the workplace, among other things.

She also supports federal marijuana legalization.

The candidates differ widely on approaches to the novel coronavirus pandemic, as Harris opposed stay-at-home orders and has been skeptical of the effectiveness of masks, drawing criticism from Mason.

In 2018, Harris easily defeated Democrat Jesse Colvin, although his share of the vote — 60 percent — was lower than his previous three elections.

2nd District, Ruppersberger vs. Salling

Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D), who took office in 2003 and has won every reelection bid with more than 60 percent of the vote, faces state Sen. Johnny Ray Salling (R-Baltimore County), a former steelworker and Army veteran.

In a district that is home to the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, Ruppersberger has long been focused on national defense and cybersecurity, serving on the House Appropriations Committee and previously as ranking Democrat of the House Intelligence Committee.

He says he has prioritized military readiness abroad and gun violence prevention at home.

Salling, who serves on the state Senate’s budget and tax committee, has described his platform as “pro-business,” supporting cutting taxes and regulations while also pushing for better funding for trade and vocational education.

3rd District, Sarbanes vs. Anthony

Rep. John Sarbanes (D), in office since 2007, faces a rematch against Republican Charles Anthony, a retired Walter Reed Army Medical Center employee and Army lieutenant colonel, whom Sarbanes trounced in 2018 with 69 percent of the vote.

Sarbanes, a former state education official, has prioritized election reform, seeking to expand voting rights, end partisan gerrymandering and overhaul the campaign-finance system.

He has also focused on environmental protection, namely to protect the Chesapeake Bay from runoff pollution, while pushing to promote better environmental education in public schools.

Anthony has said he supports ensuring health care is affordable and lowering taxes as a way to create jobs, but he has provided few details.

4th District, Brown vs. McDermott

Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D), a two-term congressman and former state lawmaker and lieutenant governor, faces Republican George McDermott, who claims to be fighting against “judicial terrorism” on a campaign website largely devoted to conspiracy theories.

Brown, whose district is anchored in Prince George’s County, has focused on reducing racial disparities in health care, education and the criminal justice system.

He has been a staunch advocate for victims of domestic violence, seeking to boost available support and resources, while also drawing from a 30-year career in the Army, including tours of duty in Iraq and Europe, in his position on the House Armed Services Committee.

On climate issues, Brown supports offshore wind energy and also prioritizes protecting the Chesapeake Bay.

McDermott also ran against Brown in 2018 and 2016, losing each time by a margin of more than 50 percent.

5th District, Hoyer vs. Palombi

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D), a 20-term fixture in Congress and the longest-serving House Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Chris Palombi, a former U.S. Capitol Police officer and a web programmer.

As majority leader, Hoyer has had a key seat at the negotiating table on major congressional action, including for coronavirus relief, budget deals and government shutdowns.

The Democrat says he has long prioritized workers’ rights and job creation, as well as protection of Americans with disabilities and public education.

Palombi is running on a platform of protecting the free market and individual freedoms, such as gun ownership, while laying out several key priorities.

He wants to eliminate federally mandated testing in public education, push for greater oversight and regulation of the technology industry and protect the Chesapeake Bay, among other things.

6th District, Trone vs. Parrott

Trone, a beverage business mogul, faces Parrott in a district that includes historically conservative Western Maryland but also parts of liberal Montgomery County suburbs, giving Trone an edge.

Trone has a narrowly focused agenda tailored to his background and personal experiences. The son of an alcoholic, he has prioritized combating the opioid epidemic after losing a nephew to an overdose, seeking to boost resources for families who have a loved one fighting addiction while also cracking down on fentanyl trafficking.

He and his wife donated $15 million to the ACLU in 2015, leading to the creation of the organization’s Trone Center for Criminal Justice Reform. In Congress, Trone has kept up his push for alternatives to incarceration and pretrial justice reform.

Parrott, the founder of a traffic engineering firm, has been in the House of Delegates since 2011. A tea party conservative, he may be best known for launching petition drives to force statewide referendums on laws he and his allies want to repeal, including same-sex marriage, in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants and congressional redistricting.

Maryland voters upheld each of the laws. Parrott also tried to undo a bill repealing the death penalty and to restrict bathroom access for transgender people, although he did not get enough signatures for those efforts to require a popular vote.

George Gluck, who spent decades in information technology, is seeking the 6th District seat as the Green Party candidate, and Jason Herrick is an independent write-in candidate.

7th District, Mfume vs. Klacik

Mfume, who filled Cummings’s seat in April, will face Republican rising star Klacik in a rematch after routing her in the special election.

The 7th District seat is old digs for Mfume, who represented the majority-Black Baltimore area for almost 10 years before stepping down in 1996 to become president of the NAACP. A longtime bulwark for voting and civil rights legislation, Mfume has said his priorities include lowering prescription drug costs, banning assault weapons and improving economic opportunity in low-income neighborhoods.

Klacik, founder of a nonprofit for disadvantaged women, has raised her profile nationally and drawn the attention of President Trump with provocative advertisements highlighting blight and trash in West Baltimore, urging Black voters to ditch Democrats and promising she will do better.

Her messaging echoes the videos that launched her into the limelight in the first place: Last year, she circulated footage of dumping grounds and abandoned buildings that led Trump to refer to Cummings’s district as a “rat and rodent infested mess,” setting off a weeks-long feud before the congressman’s death.

Mfume has countered that he has a real plan to revitalize these neighborhoods while Klacik relies on rhetoric.

Ray Bly is a Republican write-in candidate, while Charles U. Smith is a Democratic write-in candidate.

8th District, Raskin vs. Coll

Rep. Jamie B. Raskin, a two-term congressman and constitutional law professor, will face Republican Gregory Coll, an aerospace engineer and government contractor.

Coll, who has no political experience, lists responsible spending, guiding new space policy and access to early-childhood education among his priorities.

Raskin has used his legal background to lead on election reforms prized by liberals, such as pushing for ranked-choice voting, a national popular vote and the expansion of voting rights, including D.C. statehood.

A member of the House Judiciary and House Oversight committees, he has railed against the Trump administration’s attempt to include a citizenship question in the census and has investigated deaths of immigrants in custody and white supremacists’ infiltration of local police departments, among other things.

Earlier this month, after Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus, Raskin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) introduced legislation that would create a commission to “help ensure effective and uninterrupted leadership” in the presidency.