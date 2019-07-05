Hackers illegally accessed the names and social security numbers of as many as 78,000 people whose information is housed in two older Maryland state databases, officials announced on Friday.

The breach happened in April and involved data files from 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014. The files were stored on an old unemployment insurance database or a database used for an adult literacy program run by the Maryland Department of Licensing and Labor.

State officials began notifying people impacted by the hack Friday, after an investigation found no evidence any of the information was downloaded from state servers.

“It was just accessed,” said Fallon Pearre, a state Labor Department spokeswoman.

The state said it will provide two years of free credit monitoring to people whose information was vulnerable.

