The Maryland Democratic Party called Wednesday for the resignation of Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, the Harford County Democrat who has acknowledged using the n-word to describe a Prince George’s County legislative district.

“While Harford County Delegate Mary Ann Lisanti has apologized for referring to Prince George’s County as a ‘ni**er district,’ further insight provided by some of her African American constituents about the kind of political positions and actions that she has taken that are consistent with the sentiment reflected in her poor choice of words underscores that an apology and promise to undergo diversity training are not enough,” party chair Maya Rockeymoore Cummings said in a statement.

The statement did not elaborate on what positions and actions of Lisanti’s Rockeymoore Cummings was referring to.

Lisanti, 51, used the racial slur during a conversation with a few other lawmakers at an after-hours gathering in a cigar bar in Annapolis in late January.

None of the lawmakers made a formal complaint to House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) or publicly criticized Lisanti for using the racial slur. But members of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland heard about what happened and urged that group’s leaders to take action.

On Monday night, the caucus executive committee asked Lisanti to meet with them and discuss the incident behind closed doors.

After The Washington Post reported that the meeting was to take place, Busch issued a statement expressing disappointment in Lisanti’s conduct and urging her to apologize and “face the consequences of her behavior.”

Lisanti apologized to the caucus executive committee but said she did not recall making the remark. Asked by The Post in early February whether she has ever used the slur, she said, “I’m sure I have. . . . I’m sure everyone has used it. I’ve used the f-word. I used the Lord’s name in vain.”

On Tuesday, Lisanti apologized to the House Democratic Caucus and in a public statement, saying:” “I am sickened that a word that is not in my vocabulary came out of my mouth. It does not represent my belief system, my life’s work or what is my heart.”

Busch stripped her of her chairmanship of a subcommittee, and she agreed to undergo sensitivity training.

Del. Charles E. Sydnor III (D-Baltimore County), who sits on the executive committee of the 57-member Black Caucus, said Tuesday that many of Lisanti’s colleagues are struggling to accept her apology.

“It’s a privilege to be down here representing the citizens of the state of Maryland,” he said. “When you characterize a segment of your community in that light, it really calls into question the decisions that you are likely to be making.”

Lisanti, a second-term lawmaker, is one of just a few elected Democrats in rural Harford County, where voters overwhelming chose Republican Gov. Larry Hogan for a second term in November over Democratic challenger Ben Jealous, and also backed losing Republican candidates for attorney general and U.S. Senate.

The county, which is northeast of Baltimore County, has a population of about 250,000, and is about 76 percent non-Hispanic white and 14 percent black, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Prince George’s, the state’s second-most populous jurisdiction with about 912,000 people, is about 65 percent black and 13 percent non-Hispanic white.

“African Americans comprise approximately a third of the voters in Lisanti’s district and they deserve to be represented by a person who is considerate of their views, a champion for their issues, respectful and appreciative of diverse people, and dedicated to cultivating an inclusive economy and democracy,” Rockeymoore Cummings said in the statement.

