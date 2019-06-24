The executive director of the Maryland Democratic Party asked the Board of Elections on Monday to open an investigation into possible campaign finance violations by Gov. Larry Hogan’s campaign. (Brian Witte/AP)

The executive director of the Maryland Democratic Party asked the state Board of Elections on Monday to investigate possible campaign finance violations by Gov. Larry Hogan’s 2018 campaign, alleging that nearly 100 individuals and businesses that donated exceeded the $6,000 legal limit for an election cycle.

Among the donors who went over that limit were several current and former members of the University of Maryland Medical System’s board, which has been rattled by a self-dealing scandal, campaign finance records show.

State Sen. Clarence Lam (D-Howard County) noticed the violations by the board members in late May, after Hogan (R) vetoed a bill Lam sponsored that Lam said would have strengthened transparency in the governor’s office of appointments. Lam alerted the Democratic Party, which said it then found the other possible violations.

“If I caught this, why didn’t the Appointments Office? It calls into question what vetting they are doing,” Lam said.

Former UMMS board member Francis X. Kelly Jr., who Hogan reappointed in 2016, current board members Leonard Stoler and Louis Pope, and one of Hogan’s new appointees, Bonnie Phipps donated more than $6,000 — either as individuals or through their businesses, according to campaign finance records. Kelly, Stoler, Pope and Phipps did not respond to requests for comment.

Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci said all Hogan’s appointees are “highly-qualified leaders who are devoted to public service and will bring much-needed accountability to the UMMS board.”

“There’s no need to play politics with this,” Ricci said in a statement.

[‘Flabbergasted’: Afer report, lawmakers condem self-dealing at UMMS]

In a letter submitted Monday to the Maryland Board of Elections, Ben Smith, executive director of the Maryland Democratic Party, said the value of donations in excess of the legal limit appears to be $210,749.

“I am formally requesting that you please open an investigation into these possible campaign finance violations,” Smith wrote to Jared DeMarinis, the state board’s director of candidacy and campaign finance.

Chris Ashby, Hogan’s attorney, described the complaint as a “shoddy political hit job,” pointing out that in at least of the five cases cited by the Democratic Party, the campaign refunded donations that exceeded the limit.

“Our campaign always has been and will remain committed to operating within the limits established by Maryland law, to making full and timely campaign finance disclosures as the law requires, and to correcting any bookkeeping errors promptly as we have done in the past,” Ashby said.

During the most recent reporting period — which ran from Jan. 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2018 — a company owned by Kelly, called Kelly Integral Solutions LLC, donated $11,000 to Hogan’s reelection campaign, according to campaign finance records. Kelly, who helped privatize the system when he was a state senator in the 1980s, was the only board member with one of the contracts with the system who also donated in excess of $6,000 to Hogan.

He was also a strong supporter of former governor Martin O’Malley (D) and has donated to both Republicans and Democrats over the years. Kelly announced this month that he would resign, ending his more than 30-year tenure on the board.

Hogan has decried the business deals made by board members, vowing to clean house with a slate of new nominees — including 11 recent appointments. But he and his predecessors allowed members to stay well past the ten-year term limit specified in state law — which Lam said points to a need to improve the appointment process.

Other recent board members who held contracts with the system and donated to Hogan but did not exceed the legal limit were Robert Pevenstein and Walter Tilley Jr. Pevenstein, who chaired both the financial and audit committees, reported making more than $100,000 annually from a software company that did business with the hospital system. Tilley’s pest control system had a contract with the system worth $160,00 last year.

Lam said it is unsurprising that Hogan and his predecessors have appointed top donors to serve on boards, bringing with them fundraising capital and experience as leaders in a variety of industries.

“But there is a lot of gray area,” he said. “That’s why it’s important that we have strong oversight.”

Lam’s legislation would have required the Appointment Office to submit an annual report to the legislature about how it vets appointees. In his veto letter, Hogan called it the latest in a series of examples of “legislative overreach and blatant usurpations of executive privilege.” Lam said he hopes the legislature will override Hogan’s veto.

