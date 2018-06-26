Micah Hunter, 2, and Keilise Jones, 7, wait for Karen Butler to vote during Maryland's Democratic Primary at Dr. Henry A. Wise Junior High School in Upper Marlboro, Md. Butler is Keilise’s grandmother. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

Maryland Democrats voted Tuesday in a heated gubernatorial primary election considered a battle between the Democratic establishment and insurgent progressives seeking to push the party to the left.

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III and former NAACP president Ben Jealous were the front-runners in the race, which included four other major candidates.

The Democratic nominee will face Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in the general election in the fall, and polls and analysts say it will be an uphill battle for the challenger.

The popular Hogan, who was unopposed in the GOP primary, has governed as a moderate and repeatedly distanced himself from President Trump, who is widely disliked in Maryland. Many Democrats interviewed at polling stations Tuesday said they would seriously consider voting for Hogan in November, regardless of who captures their party’s nomination.

Primary voters in both parties also were picking nominees for offices statewide, including for county executive and all of Maryland’s state legislative and congressional seats.



Montgomery County Executive Isiah Leggett, center, jokes with gubernatorial candidate and Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III outside a polling station at Leisure World in Silver Spring, Md. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

The sheer number of contenders on the ballot left many overwhelmed. Many voters said they waited until the last minute to decide whom to support, or skipped down-ballot races.

Lori Steel of Kensington, a librarian at a private school, said the mounds of literature, phone calls and knocks on her door backfired. “It overwhelmed me and shut me down a bit,” she said after voting at the Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church.

An administrative error by the state Department of Motor Vehicles meant that as many as 80,000 voters were not registered at the proper polling places or with the correct party affiliations and would have to cast provisional ballots. Those ballots won’t be counted until July 5. Polls around the state closed at 8 p.m., but three precincts in Baltimore City that opened late extended voting until 9 p.m., elections officials said. No results were t be released until those polls closed.

Jared DeMarinis, director of candidacy with the state Board of Elections, said that the mishap is unlikely to affect the governor’s race but that down-ballot races could be impacted. “There are going to be some races that are too close to call even without this,” he said.

Gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous responds to Emily Koechlin outside the polling place at Takoma Park Recreation Center. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Because of the glitch, the state Democratic Party — which blamed Hogan for the “screw-up” — rescheduled its “unity” news conference, which had been planned for Wednesday morning.

“We may not have complete election results or know who our nominee is tonight,” party spokesman Fabion Seaton said Tuesday.

Baker, a longtime politician backed by most party leaders, was running neck-and-neck in recent polls with Jealous, who was waging his first political campaign with support from unions, progressive groups and national politicians, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Jealous advocates liberal policies such as state-based “Medicare for all” and debt-free college, a platform that he says will energize voters to defeat Republicans at the state level and nationwide. Baker has stressed his governing experience, and his record of promoting economic development and government transparency in Prince George’s.

The other major candidates are state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. (Montgomery); Alec Ross, a tech entrepreneur; James L. Shea, former chairman of the Venable law firm; and Krishanti Vignarajah, a former policy director for Michelle Obama.

Baker and Jealous had said they would have robust get-out-the-vote efforts, but reporters saw relatively few campaign workers or volunteers advocating for gubernatorial candidates at polling stations around Baltimore and in the Washington suburbs.

At Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, Doretea Burton said she voted for Baker because of his record of boosting the economy and reducing crime. “I think he’s done a great job in our county,” she said.

Barbara Crampton, 78, said she chose Jealous because she “wanted a change in local politics that will influence national politics.”

At Reginald F. Lewis High School in northeast Baltimore, a heavily African American precinct that is key to Democratic hopes for November, Lavette and Warren Blue voted for Jealous because of his civil rights record but said they are inclined to back Hogan for a second term. They think he has been a steady hand on issues including the budget and schools.

“When he got in, everyone was like, ‘Oh no, a Republican,’ ” said Lavette Blue. “But he didn’t to the things we expected him to do. He stood up for the people.”

In the closely watched 6th Congressional District race, Democratic state Del. Aruna Miller and Republican Amie Hoeber are vying to succeed outgoing Rep. John Delaney and break the all-male hold on Maryland’s congressional delegation. Hoeber is the Republican front-runner; Miller’s most formidable opponent is David Trone, a businessman who has spent more than $10 million of his own money on the race.

Harriet Litras, 88, said Trone’s spending lost him her vote.

“It just seemed a little bit like overkill,” she said. “I must have gotten 20 to 25 mailings.”

In Montgomery County, six Democrats are running to succeed 12-year County Executive Isiah Leggett (D). At-large council member Marc Elrich, businessman David Blair and former Rockville mayor Rose Krasnow have been the top contenders.

Laurie Duker, 61, who runs a nonprofit domestic violence organization, voted for Elrich at the Silver Spring Library. “He’s one of the few county council members who thinks in more than one-year tranches,” she said. “He has a big vision.”

The county council races are even more crowded; 33 Democrats are vying for four at-large positions, three of which are being vacated by term-limited incumbents.

In the race to succeed Baker as Prince George’s county executive, State’s Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks and former congresswoman Donna F. Edwards are leading in fundraising and endorsements. A third major candidate is state Sen. C. Anthony Muse.

Although Edwards voters cited her political experience, Alsobrooks won praise for her focus on preventing violence against women and children.

“There’s a lot of women that really need help, so we need somebody who will be in there fighting for them,” said Mishonne Bonds, 53, who voted at Evangel Cathedral in Upper Marlboro.

For months, the gubernatorial primary was mostly a lackluster affair, partly because so many candidates were running and with comparatively few differences over policy. All supported more spending on education and mass transit, and increasing the state minimum wage to $15 an hour.

They also conducted a generally civil campaign, preferring to focus their attacks on Hogan and Trump rather than on one another.

Prominent Democrats such as former U.S. labor secretary Tom Perez and former state attorney general Doug Gansler chose not to run.

Baker and Jealous were near the top in early polls, along with Kevin Kamenetz, the Baltimore county executive whose death in early May after a heart attack scrambled the race.

Baker is well known in the populous Washington suburbs. He has spent most of his career in politics, including 7½ years as Prince George’s county executive and about 8½ years in the House of Delegates, and had widespread support from the party establishment, including Leggett, former governor Martin O’Malley and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Baker visited polls Tuesday with O’Malley and Leggett.

Baker campaigned primarily on his record in Prince George’s, where he has overseen a burst of economic development that included the opening of the MGM National Harbor casino. He also restored a level of integrity to the county executive’s office after his predecessor, Jack B. Johnson, was convicted of federal corruption charges.

But he was embarrassed by school scandals that led to the announcement last month that his handpicked schools chief executive would resign. And he struggled to raise money and was slow to build an organization in Baltimore.

Jealous began with a base of liberal voters who supported Sanders in his unsuccessful Democratic presidential primary run two years ago against former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

He added financial and organizational support from major unions, and endorsements from U.S. Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and comedian Dave Chappelle, a longtime family friend.

Many top state Democratic officials were concerned that Jealous’s positions were too far to the left to win in the general election. But Jealous and his supporters said only an uncompromising message would draw sufficient numbers of Democrats to the polls.

After Kamenetz’s death, he was replaced for a time as a candidate by former Montgomery County Council member Valerie Ervin, who had been running for lieutenant governor on his ticket.

But Ervin was told that state law prevented her from accessing Kamenetz’s campaign money and would not allow for the ballots to be reprinted. On June 13, she dropped out of the race and endorsed Baker.

The party’s growing racial diversity was evident in the field of candidates. Both Baker and Jealous are African American. Only two, Shea and Ross, are straight white males. Madaleno is gay, and Vignarajah is a woman who immigrated from Sri Lanka as a child. All of Maryland’s governors have been white men.