Lewis has served as the party chair before — from 2011 through 2015 — but she resigned after Democrats suffered an embarrassing loss in the 2014 gubernatorial race to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who had never held public office before winning.

Lewis will serve the remainder of Rockeymoore Cummings’s term, which ends in December 2022, meaning she’ll lead the party through two statewide elections.

“This is a different party than when I left, and I want to capitalize on the energy that’s there now,” Lewis said. “We have 2020 to look at, we have 2022 to look at, and it’s only up for us from here.”

State Sen. Cory McCray (D-Baltimore) has filled in as the acting party chair since Rockeymoore Cummings resigned on Nov. 11. McCray did not run to replace Rockeymoore Cummings. The only other declared candidate was Tony Puca, who ran for Maryland’s 6th District in 2016.

“I think the State Central Committee made an excellent choice. Lewis is a proven leader who has the know-how to maximize our potential and strengthen the party’s organization,” McCray said in a statement released by the party.

