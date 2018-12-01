Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, a onetime candidate for governor in Maryland, was elected chairwoman of the state Democratic Party Saturday, ousting incumbent Kathleen Matthews after a debate over the party’s future.

Rockeymoore Cummings said she entered the race to unite a party that despite its 2 to 1 advantage over Republicans has lost the governor’s mansion in three of the last five tries.

“We have a structural problem when it comes to the top of the ticket,” Rockeymoore Cummings said in a passionate speech before the vote at a union hall in Lanham. “And that structural problem will create a downward spiral for our party if we don’t fix it now.”

Rockeymoore Cummings is the founder of the consulting firm Global Policy Solutions, a social change strategy firm. She will replace Matthews, a former top executive at Marriott International and television journalist, who has chaired the party for the last two years.

In November’s midterm elections, Democrats picked up two county executive seats and eight House of Delegates seats and flipping several county councils from red to blue. But former NAACP chief Ben Jealous, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, lost to incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan (R) by double-digits.

Rockeymoore Cummings, who will serve for four years, will be joined by incoming Sen. Cory McCray (D-Baltimore City), who was elected as the party’s first vice chair.



Kathleen Matthews lost her reelection bid to chair the Maryland Democratic Party (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

The contested battle for chair and other leadership positions illustrated how far Democrats have to go to heal wounds created by Hogan’s defeat of Jealous last month and then-Lt. Gov. Anthony G. Brown in 2014. While

With Hogan limited by state law to two terms in office, some Democratic leaders described the party as being in its strongest position in years after the midterms. But others said that despite the down-ballot victories, that the party remains fractured. Those who were more critical said they were encouraged by Saturday’s results, which they saw as a sign that the party is starting to fully open its tent.

“The tide is changing,” said Larry Stafford, executive director of Progressive Maryland, which has pushed for a more ideological diversity in the party.

Rockeymoore Cummings describes herself as a bridge builder, one who can bring together the state’s progressive and centrist voters by creating a party platform built on Democratic values.

“This is what I do,” said Rockeymoore Cummings, who previously worked as a senior resident scholar for health and income security at the National Urban League and vice president of research and programs at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. She ended a brief run for governor earlier this year while her husband, U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md) was hospitalized.

Rockeymoore Cummings won the party’s top spot by meeting with rank and file members across the state and capturing a huge number of votes in Baltimore City, Baltimore, Howard and Prince George's counties and picking up several votes from a couple of rural counties.

The final tally, which weighs votes more heavily from heavily Democratic areas, was 438-319.

Rockeymoore told the rank and file members that she worries about the future of the party and was frustrated that many Democratic leaders failed to rally strongly behind Jealous in the general election. A large number of Democratic voters split their tickets, backing Hogan for governor and Democrats for down-ballot races.

“When you continue to have primary voters sending primary candidates out into a general election only for our candidates to be nullified by a faction of Democrats in the general, that is a problem,” she said. “This has the potential to split our party in half and fracture the Democratic coalition, to undermine the very viability of this party. We can do better.”

Matthews, who passed the gavel to Rockeymoore Cummings after the vote, said she looks forward to working with Rockeymoore Cummings.

“I ran for Democratic Party Chair two years ago after a divisive 2016 election because I was determined to serve, organize, unite our Maryland party and win elections,” Matthews said before the vote. “After making gains up and down the ballot on Election Day, Maryland Democrats have an opportunity to build on our progress to move Maryland forward. I stand ready to work with Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings to ensure that we double down on our progress to elect Democrats statewide and in every county in Maryland.”