Maryland Democrats on Tuesday introduced a package of bills aimed at reversing the impact recent changes to the federal tax code will have on taxpayers and state coffers.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) and House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) want to allow taxpayers to receive a state tax credit for donations made to a new state-run charity; lower the threshold on taxing the inheritance left by wealthy residents and restore personal exemptions on state tax returns.

In other words, they want to push back against some of the changes supported by the GOP-controlled Congress and President Trump. Democrats in New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey have launched similar efforts in their states.

Busch said Democratic legislative leaders are working with their staff, outside financial and tax consultants and staff from Sen. Ben Cardin’s office to “flesh” out the federal bill “to make sure that Marylanders are protected in this system that has been put upon them by the federal government.”

“We want to make sure Marylanders can get relief from that piece of legislation,” Busch said during a news conference with dozens of Democratic lawmakers surrounding him. “We don’t have all the specifics yet, these are the tools we’re going to start with. . .We’re looking for input from everyone.”

Two weeks ago Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said he planned to introduce legislation to shield Maryland taxpayers from paying higher taxes under the federal law. He has not formally proposed a bill yet.

The state-run charity that wouldbe created by the Democratic legislation would benefit public schools, according to House Majority Leader Del. Bill Frick (D-Montgomery), the bill sponsor.

He said taxpayers who donate would receive a 95 percent state tax credit. The donation is designed to offset the limits federal tax law places on deductions for state taxes starting this year.

“The state is held harmless because we’ll get the same amount of revenue either way, but this provides flexibility for the taxpayers,” Frick said.

The legislation affecting wealthy Marylanders uncouples the state from federal estate-tax rules. Under current law, Maryland — which has more millionaires per capita than any other state — is supposed to follow federal estate-tax rules beginning in 2019.

Those new rules raise the threshold for taxing inheritances from $5.49 million to $11 million. Maryland, which currently taxes inheritances greater than $4 million, would lose as much as $100 million if it uses the new federal threshhold, according to Del. Jimmy Tarlau (D-Prince George’s), the bill sponsor.

Progressives have tried unsuccessfully to uncouple Maryland from federal estate-tax rules in previous sessions, but this year legislative leaders are backing the idea.

Del. Jay Walker (D-Prince George’s) is sponsoring a bill that restores the “personal exemption” on state filings. The new federal law got rid of the federal exemption. Previously, taxpayers could deduct about $4,000 for themselves, their spouse and their children.