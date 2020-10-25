Across the nation, more than 58 million people have already cast ballots in the election by mail, drop box or in person — more than 124 percent of the 2016 early vote total for the entire country.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

In Maryland, elected officials have been urging voters to “make a plan” to cast their ballots, encouraging them to mail the forms in or drop them off at ballot boxes to avoid exposure to coronavirus, which hit Maryland hard early on and has been especially devastating to older residents and Black residents.

AD

AD

Some 1.6 million voters requested mailed ballots, according to state data, and as of late last week, more than 800,000 of those had been returned. But officials say they are bracing for strong turnout at the in-person early voting centers as well, judging from the long, socially distanced lines that have formed in other states — including neighboring Virginia — that have already launched their early-voting operations.

To limit crowding and exposure, Maryland elections officials expanded the number of early vote centers across the state.

House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) said it has been mostly older Black voters, a population most vulnerable to the coronavirus, who have told her that they planned to vote in person during early voting.

AD

The reason was a mix between a desire to honor those who sacrificed for the right to vote and a concern over whether their ballot would be counted if they didn’t vote the way they traditionally do.

“They remember when we couldn’t and the obstacles that we had to endure to get the vote,” Jones said, referring to barriers that ranged from poll taxes to literacy tests to being told to guess the number of jelly beans in a jar as a way to disenfranchise Black voters during the Jim Crow era.



Bob Ross, the president of the Prince George’s branch of the NAACP, which is encouraging mail-in ballots, said someone joked at a recent get-out-the-vote rally that he “would put on a diving suit if he had to, he’s going to go in there and vote.”

In nearby Charles County, Del. Edith Patterson, 74, said she planned to vote in person and would take all the necessary precautions to guard against the virus, including wearing a mask and socially distancing.