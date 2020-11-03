Baltimore residents are deciding on a new mayor and a replacement for the congressional seat vacated by the late Elijah E. Cummings in 2019. Montgomery County is weighing whether — and how — to alter property taxes and the County Council structure, and some jurisdictions have local school board races.

AD

Polls are scheduled to close at 8 p.m., though any voter in line at that time would be permitted to cast a ballot.

AD

More than 2.3 million Marylanders voted before Election Day via early voting or mail-in voting. It is customary for officials to release the results from in-person early voting once polls close on election night, but tabulation of the nearly 1.7 million mail-in ballots requested this year will take longer, officials said.

Maryland, which has 10 electoral college votes, is set to show overwhelming support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who held a 31-point lead over President Trump in early polls. The state is also expected to return eight incumbent representatives to Congress, despite a long-shot campaign by Kimberly Klacik, a Trump-backed GOP candidate, against Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D) in Maryland’s Baltimore-based 7th district.

AD

Results are less certain for down-ballot initiatives, such as the proposal to legalize sports betting. Gambling companies spent millions supporting the measure, which lawmakers say could generate up to $40 million in tax revenue for public education. But polling from February showed Marylanders deeply divided on the issue.

In the nine days of in-person voting, those who flocked to the polls in the heavily Democratic suburbs bordering Washington were mostly focused on one task: taking a stand against the incumbent president.

AD

“He needs to go,” said Gladis Richardson, 63, who waited in line for more than an hour on a broken ankle to vote for Biden in Prince George’s County. “I’m excited about Joe, and the man could not be worse than what we have now.”

AD

In neighboring Montgomery County, Dijana Trajkovic, 42, said her plan to vote against Trump was four years in the making. Originally from Bosnia, Trajkovic applied for citizenship days after Trump was elected with the express aim of voting him out of office. She had moved to the United States 16 years ago but never felt urgency to become a citizen until 2016, she said.

Not all voters made up their minds about Trump four years ago.

Some said they were apolitical or disenchanted by the last election, but driven to participate this year because of Trump’s record. Biden supporters cited Trump’s insults toward military veterans, his crackdown on immigrant communities and his management of the coronavirus crisis; Trump supporters pointed to his foreign policy, which they see as effective.

AD

AD

“The guy gets stuff done,” said Tim Dull, a Republican in Howard County who said he voted for Trump this year but not in 2016. “Peace in the Middle East, nobody said he could do it,” said Dull, 64. “Nobody pushed back on the Chinese until he did.”

David Rucker, 51, said he was among the 1.4 million eligible voters in Maryland who sat out of the 2016 election. He had “trust issues” with both candidates, he said, but has since grown increasingly alarmed by Trump’s proposals to overhaul Social Security.

“Hopefully this makes a difference,” Rucker said before casting his vote for Biden.

Sandra Anaya O’Brien, 56, and her daughter Isabel O’Brien, 18, also held out hope that their votes would matter as they left a polling site in Silver Spring on Friday. As Trump supporters, they know they are a minority in liberal Montgomery and try to avoid airing their political views in public. But amid such a divisive election, the older O’Brien said, they want their votes to show that Montgomery is not as monolithic as some might assume.

AD

AD

“It’s important that people know we live here,” she said. As an immigrant from El Salvador and a devout Catholic, O’Brien said she balances her ambivalence toward Trump’s immigration policies with her support of his antiabortion views.

When it comes to the U.S. House, all eight incumbents in Maryland — seven Democrats and one Republican — are expected to pull off reelection smoothly.

The race in the 7th district garnered national attention after one of Klacik’s provocative campaign ads went viral, earning her a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention. But Mfume, a seasoned figure in Maryland politics, beat her with nearly 75 percent of the vote during a special election in April and is expected to defeat her again.

AD

A 45-year-old woman who went by the name Queen said before voting in Baltimore on Monday that she was undecided on the presidential election but supported Mfume.

AD

“I have only seen or heard from Kimberly Klacik for the past three months,” she said. “And while I have some issues with Mfume, he graduated from Morgan [State University] and knows this community.”

More than the presidential or congressional races, the statewide measure to approve sports betting drew divided perspectives from voters.

Potomac residents Shruti and Frank Abbato, 48 and 47, both voted for Biden but were split over sports betting.

Shruti Abbato approved of legalization because she had read that the generated tax revenue would help pay for an elaborate but expensive plan to revamp the state’s public school system. Her husband disagreed: “Gambling distributes money from the poor to the rich,” he said. “I’m against that.”

AD

After a 2018 Supreme Court ruling, dozens of jurisdictions across the country have legalized sports betting, including D.C., Virginia and West Virginia.

AD

Voting in Rockville on Election Day, Nathan Barash, 31, said Maryland could lose business and tax revenue by keeping sports betting illegal.

“If people want to bet, then they’re going to,” said Barash, who voted “yes” on the measure. “Those dollars are going to be spent somewhere. Why not here?”

Jorge Perez, president of MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, said the corporation spent $500,000 to persuade voters to approve the measure. Recent surveys suggest they were effective.

“It’s not a guarantee,” Perez said Monday. “But things are looking optimistic.”

In Montgomery, voters are also deciding on four local ballot initiatives. Questions A and B are competing proposals on how to calculate property taxes. Questions C and D are competing measures on how to change the structure of the council.

AD

AD

Current and former politicians have led a broad coalition of groups to rally support for the council-backed options — questions A and C — but many Montgomery voters seemed undecided or unaware of the ballot initiatives. Some said after exiting polling stations that they voted “yes” on all four questions, even though they present conflicting proposals.

Stephen Kim, of Rockville, said he voted against both measures to change the council structure because he worried that they would add more red tape to the legislative process. While advocates say increasing the council size will improve representation for a county that has grown in population, Kim, 40, said “that’s just a political tool.”

Council member Evan Glass (D-At Large), who spearheaded Question C, said it is unfortunate that the presidential election drowned out attention for down-ballot initiatives that have the potential to more directly affect residents.

Nonetheless, he added, “I will always put my faith in the voters … Ultimately, they’ll make the right decision.”