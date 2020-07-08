The governor said the approach will hopefully spread out crowds by giving people multiple avenues to cast a ballot. He said he is recommending a “normal” election operation to avoid the long lines and missing ballots problems that plagued the June primary.
“We’re very frustrated with the way the election was handled in the primary,” Hogan said during an interview on WBAL’s “C4 Show” Wednesday. “Mistakes were definitely made, and it was unacceptable and inexcusable that they screwed up so much with respect to getting the ballots out on time and getting them out to everybody.”
Thousands of mailed primary ballots went missing or were delayed. Other people received multiple ballots.
The number of polling places open on Election Day was significantly lower than usual, and there were strict cleaning regimens between voters, leading to waits that stretched to several hours in some places and results that were delayed by days or more.
Other balloting problems prompted officials to take down results midway through the counting process, without a timely explanation.
States across the country have struggled to strike a balance between a secure election that doesn’t worsen the coronavirus pandemic and one that provides access to the ballot box.