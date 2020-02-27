Since his release from prison in 2006, Lomax has been a champion for parole reform. He is one of five wrongly convicted men who collectively spent 120 years in prison and were awarded $9 million in compensation last year after a lengthy battle with the state.

The bill he was set to testify about on Wednesday would codify the compensation process so that other exonerees get paid more easily, at a set rate based on the state’s average median income over five years.

Sen. Dolores Kelley (D-Baltimore), the lead sponsor of the bill, said the hearing was the culmination of much of Lomax’s life work: ensuring that other exonerees did not have to fight to be compensated for wrongful conviction. He collapsed while talking to a reporter.

“The whole room was somber” during the hearing, Kelly said. “All we knew was that his heart stopped for minutes … That was all we knew at the time.”

Lomax, 72, was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, where he underwent surgery and was talking by Wednesday evening. On a visit to the hospital, Ferguson said, Lomax told him to “pass the bill.”

Lomax was released from prison after a judge ruled that his defense lawyer was ineffective. He then launched Restorative Justice, a nonprofit that works on social justice issues.

In 2014, the Baltimore City prosecutor, armed with new evidence of faulty witnesses and official misconduct, signed a writ of innocence, which vacated the charges against Lomax and enabled him to petition for compensation.

But state officials did not immediately act on the petition, saying there was not a clear enough process in state law for how much to award exonerees.

After pressure from advocates and dozens of state lawmakers, including House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County), the Board of Public Works voted this fall to approve the compensation for Lomax and four others. Their awards amount to $78,916 for each year they spent in prison, a five-year average of the state’s median income.

