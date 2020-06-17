The Maryland Board of Public Works voted unanimously to pay Simmons and McPherson eight payments totaling $1.9 million each through July 2025. They were wrongly accused of a 1994 murder, convicted in 1995 and released from prison last year.

Simmons said in an interview that while he is appreciative of the action taken by the board, no amount of money will take away the pain of his past.

“My mother died in ’09 and I can’t get that back,” said Simmons, who says he takes three different medications to deal with sleeplessness and anxiety. “Money can’t fix the time I got jumped on, and [guards] would beat me and put me in the hole. Money can’t fix that.”

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R), who sits on the board with Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) and treasurer Nancy Kopp (D), said the compensation “is really so small when it comes to 24 … years taken from you.”

Kopp apologized and called for reforms in the criminal justice system that would put a stop to innocent people from being jailed for crimes they did not commit. “We owe these gentlemen not only financial payment, which we are making, but our sincere apologies and resolution to oversee changes in the system to prevent this from happening in the future,” she said.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death and protests demanding social justice, Rutherford said he is hopeful that such changes will be implemented.

“This is an opportunity,” he said. “We are in a moment in time when we can make systemic changes.”

Michelle Feldman, state campaigns director for the Innocence Project, said advocates will continue to push for legislation to create a system that more quickly and easily compensates those who are wrongly convicted in Maryland. Past efforts to implement such a system have failed.

In October, after lengthy delays, the Board of Public Works agreed to pay $9 million to five exonerees, including $3 million to Walter Lomax, who spent 39 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

The five men served a collective 120 years in prison and waited as long as 20 months for the state to respond to their compensation petitions.

In March, the state approved another payout of nearly $9 million to three Baltimore men who were teenagers when they were wrongly convicted of murder in 1984.

Before October, Maryland had not awarded compensation for a wrongful conviction since 2004.