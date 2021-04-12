“We’re at a moment where we’re deciding: Where do we go as a society?” Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said.

On the final day, lawmakers also ironed out how to launch the state’s sports betting industry by this fall, setting aside gambling licenses for professional sports teams, casinos, horse tracks and bingo halls. At least 30 additional gambling licenses will be available for companies applying to run stand-alone businesses, and as many as 60 different mobile betting sites will be available.

“The goal is to go live by the NFL kickoff in the first week of September,” said House Ways and Means Chairwoman Anne R. Kaiser (D-Montgomery).

The national reckoning on race that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody helped propel passage of legislation that had languished for years. Maryland repealed a nearly half-century-old police officer’s bill of rights, among other things, and ended life-without-parole sentences for juvenile offenders.

After 40 years of trying, the legislature got rid of the state’s official song, “Maryland, My Maryland,” an anthem that glorifies the Confederacy.

As evening approached, lawmakers were still seeking compromise on legislation that would effectively bar federal immigration detention centers in the state and limit how state and local police may cooperate with immigration authorities.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who worked with the legislature’s Democratic supermajorities on a stimulus bill and a host of other issues this year, criticized the immigration bill as creating a “sanctuary state” and told reporters he would not let it become law.

“We would definitely veto that,” he said.

A proposal to address climate change by planting 5 million trees and expediting goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions was stalled in a showdown between House and Senate negotiators. Del. Kumar P. Barve (Montgomery) and Sen. Paul G. Pinsky (Prince George’s), Democrats who chair the environment committees in their respective chambers, disagreed on how quickly the state could act and which programs should lose funding to pay for faster emissions reductions.

Some aides suggested the impasse could last until midnight.

Other marquee legislation was passed before the final day arrived, including laws to hold police officers accountable and provide stimulus checks, tax breaks and grants to residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations suffering from the pandemic — regardless of citizenship.

Lawmakers also approved a bill to pay nearly $600 million to settle a decades-old lawsuit over financially shortchanging the state’s historically Black colleges and universities.

Like the rest of 2021, everything was colored by the coronavirus pandemic.

The session opened a day after Hogan announced that two Maryland residents were the state’s first known cases of the more contagious variant first detected in the United Kingdom. It ended amid rising coronavirus cases and what state officials described as a race between the spread of the variants and the administration of vaccines.

The Senate had one scare midway through the session, when several lawmakers or staff received positive rapid-test results.

“There was a lot of betting pools going that we wouldn’t last more than a week or two before the virus took hold and sent us all home,” Sen. Benjamin F. Kramer (D-Montgomery) said Monday.

Lawmakers also tackled problems highlighted by the pandemic: evictions, unemployment, inadequate broadband access, expanded telehealth options and health disparities in minority communities.

“This session really belongs to the people,” Del. Joseline A. Peña-Melnyk (D-Prince George’s) said. “A big part of what we’ve done is addressing the inequalities because covid brought it to the surface, the decades of generational poverty.”

A new law seeks to connect every resident in the state with broadband access by the end of 2026, and spends $15 million per year reaching that goal — in addition to the $300 million in stimulus funding put toward it.

Even after the pandemic ends, lawmakers decided, restaurants will still be allowed to sell alcohol to-go. And a series of bills will bolster staff and increase oversight for the state’s unemployment system, which was overwhelmed as a record number of residents filed for benefits.

Several measures designed to make it more difficult to evict people by increasing the filing fees paid by landlords and tweaking other pieces of rental law were headed toward final approval Monday afternoon.

Advocates for renters welcomed the changes but characterized them as “modest” and not enough to stem a potential wave of evictions once moratoriums end.

“Tenants are still extremely vulnerable to being evicted, and the public is vulnerable to the virus if they are,” said Matt Losak, the executive director of the Montgomery County Renters Alliance.

In some ways, legislating during the pandemic improved transparency and convenience, lawmakers said, greatly expanding the number of meetings and sessions streamed online.

“Thanks to covid, our subcommittees are public, for the first time. … That wasn’t true last year; it’s true this year,” said House Appropriations Chair Maggie McIntosh (D-Baltimore City). “One of the things, personally, I like about the new world order we have is that my constituents can tune in and see us, and see how we vote, and hear the discussion, even after the fact.”