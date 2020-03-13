The presiding officers issued a statement late Thursday to their members that the General Assembly would hold a rare weekend session to consider some of the “critical” bills that need legislative approval before session ends next month — if not sooner.

Of the 2,746 bills introduced in the General Assembly since the 90-day session began on Jan. 8, only two emergency measures have been enacted.

“We have asked House and Senate leadership to prioritize legislation in their communities to the extent possible to finish critical bills in an expedited fashion,” the joint statement reads. “In order to fulfill our constitutional duties and protect the health and safety of all Marylanders, we need to be sure that the Governor has the resources necessary to maintain public health during this extraordinary time.”

Among the important bills that still need attention are the $48.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year, a measure that contains an additional $10 million to deal with fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Hogan has already signed an emergency measure that made $50 million to the governor to deal with the pandemic.

Legislative leaders have yet to act on an emergency bill, introduced by Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City), House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore) and Sen. Clarence K. Lam (D-Howard), the Senate’s lone doctor, that would reduce costs for testing for the virus, prohibit price gouging, improve access to telehealth and ensure private and public workers under quarantine do not lose their jobs.

Lam said the legislation enables Hogan to take actions to protect residents from the coronavirus and to ensure those who may contract the virus receive the help they need.

On Thursday night, in its second session of the day, the House opened with a rousing prayer by Del. Ric Metzgar (R-Baltimore County), a minister, who “rebuked” infectious diseases to stay away from the members of the House of Delegates. Some delegates were heard shouting “amen” and the chamber cheered when he closed the prayer.

The House continued to conduct business as usual — sort of. They gave final approval to a bill that would raise the marriage limit; another measure, introduced by Jones, to end the stalemate between the state and historically black colleges and universities and another bill to broaden the state’s hate crime law. The bill would allow a person to be charged with a hate crime if they were motivated “in whole or in substantial part” by another person’s race, color, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, gender, disability, or national origin, or because another person or group is homeless.

The chamber cheered after the two bills passed.

During the announcement of committee meetings, a member of the freshman caucus announced that they would still hold their “crossover party” on Thursday night.

