The session opens in the middle of a post-holiday surge of the novel coronavirus that has led to record-high number of positive cases and hospitalizations. Lawmakers are gathering a day after Hogan announced that two residents in Anne Arundel County were diagnosed with the Washington region’s first cases of the more contagious United Kingdom variant of the virus.

In some ways, the session will begin much like last year’s abbreviated session ended, with no cocktail receptions, no family members elbowing each other to get the perfect picture of their loved one on the Senate or House floor and no toddlers sitting on young lawmakers’ laps.

Most of the committee work will be done virtually.

“It will be significantly different and challenging … but we’re going to find a way to make it work,” Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore) said during Tuesday’s annual Democratic Party’s legislative luncheon, which was held on Zoom.

Much of the agenda is driven by the virus and its economic fallout, including health inequities, and relief for jobless workers and struggling businesses.

Ferguson said the first order of business on Wednesday: a legislative work group will convene to discuss the state’s response to covid-19.

Maryland political leaders agree that sending aid to residents is a chief priority, but they have yet to settle on a relief package or a timeline for passing it. Early Wednesday, Hogan criticized the House of Delegates plan to not gather to pass any bills until February.

“We cannot wait until February to get this stimulus out to the people of Maryland,” said Hogan, who has pitched a $1 billion plan that would send $750 to the state’s poorest families and let businesses keep up to $12,000 in sales tax.