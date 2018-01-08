Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) said Tuesday that he will refer the federal charges facing a Baltimore City senator to the General Assembly’s Ethics Committee and expects the panel to begin convening next week.

Miller’s comments follow a call from the state Republican Party Tuesday morning for Miller to oust Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks (D) from office.

“It should not be the decision of one person,” Miller said during an interview before the Democratic Party’s annual pre-session luncheon. “I want everybody to weigh in on this decision.”

The annual legislative session begins Wednesday.

Oaks was indicted on fraud charges near the end of last year’s session, accused of using his official position to help a phony real estate development in exchange for thousands of dollars in bribes.

“This situation is an embarrassment to our state,” said state GOP chairman Dirk Haire. He demanded that Miller and Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Matthews “immediately take action to oust Senator Oaks, or explain why they think it is ok to protect public corruption by Democrats in the General Assembly.”

After considering the case, the legislative ethics committee could recommend that Oaks be reprimanded, censured or expelled, measures that would have to be approved by the full Senate.

Miller said Oaks “wants to have a way to prove his innocence,” adding that it would be “unfair to jurors in the case, it would be unfair to Senator Oaks and everyone else” to “try him now in the papers.”

Oak’s lawyer, federal public defender Rebecca S. Talbott, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Oaks was charged in federal court on April 7, a Friday. He shocked his colleagues the following Monday, April 10 — the final day of the session — when he walked into the Senate chamber and took his seat.

In November, Oaks was indicted on an additional count of obstruction of justice after being accused of trying to tip off someone under federal investigation while cooperating with the FBI.

Oaks has served in the General Assembly for a total of 30 years. He lost his seat in the House of Delegates in the late 1980s after being convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from his campaign account. He regained his seat in 1994 and was appointed to the state Senate during last year’s legislative session to replace a legislator who stepped down because of ill health.

He has shown no sign that he would consider resigning, despite a recent report in The Baltimore Sun that said Oaks had confessed to taking bribes and interfering with a federal investigation.

Miller said last year that he was “very disappointed” and “shocked” to hear that Oaks had been indicted. He said he had urged Oaks to turn himself in.

Federal investigators say Oaks misused his State House letterhead and introduced legislation to benefit the fake real estate project of a businessman who gave the lawmaker more than $15,000 in cash in 2016. The businessman was actually working for the FBI.

Oaks faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, according to the office of the Maryland U.S. attorney.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) pushed for stronger ethics laws last year following a federal investigation that led to the arrests of Del. Michael Vaughn and former delegate William Campos, both Democrats from Prince George’s County. They were charged with being involved in a separate, wide-ranging bribery scheme. Vaughn gave up his seat in the House of Delegates on the first day of last year’s legislative session, and is awaiting trial. Campos has pleaded guilty.

Also last year, Hogan rescinded the appointment of Gary Brown Jr. to fill a vacancy in the House of Delegates after Brown was indicted on charges of making illegal donations to the political campaign of then-mayoral candidate Catherine Pugh (D).