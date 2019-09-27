Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the InterContinental Barclay New York hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. (Evan Vucci)

President Trump has seen a flood of campaign cash since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry into him. Now, the Maryland Republican Party is hoping for the same.

“Democrat Obstruction Has Gone Far Enough!” begins the fundraising email sent Friday by the Maryland GOP. “Nancy Pelosi isn’t calling for the impeachment of President Trump because she thinks he violated any law. She is calling for impeachment because her radical left base is foaming at the mouth, demanding it.”

Trump’s reelection campaign raised about $13 million in the 24 hours after Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry, sparked by Trump’s apparent efforts to prod Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential 2020 opponent.

Trump is deeply unpopular among Maryland Democrats, who outnumber registered Republicans in the state about 2-to-1.But he has a 78 percent approval rating among Marylanders loyal to the GOP.

His fan base does not extend to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a fellow Republican, who has been sharply critical of Trump, and considered challenging him in the Republican primary. Hogan, who has in Australia on a trade mission, has not commented on the impeachment inquiry. His office did not respond to requests for comment.

Two other Republican governors in blue states, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, said Thursday that they support the impeachment inquiry.

The email from the Maryland GOP asks for contributions to the MDGOP Impeachment Defense Fund, which it says will help “cut through the media filter and get the truth out to voters across our state.”

“President Trump needs his million-strong army of Maryland supporters like you to help us expose the Democrats’ self-righteous fraud,” the email reads. “Let’s put the radical left on notice that their stonewalling and deflection end now.”

