Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) does a walk-through Tuesday as workers set up for his second inauguration ceremony. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be sworn in for a second term Wednesday, having easily survived a down-ballot Democratic wave to become the first Republican governor reelected in the state since 1958.

Hogan, his family and invited guests will start the day with prayers at St. Mary’s, a small Catholic church just blocks from the Maryland State House where the governor regularly attends Mass and where he eulogized his father, Lawrence Hogan Sr., in 2017.

After formally taking the oath of office at noon in the ornate Senate Chamber, Hogan will appear before hundreds of guests on the northwest lawn of the State House for speeches and a public inaugural ceremony.

Former Montgomery County executive Isiah Leggett, a top Maryland Democrat who became a Hogan ally over the past four years, will welcome the attendees. Then Hogan will be introduced by former Florida governor and onetime presidential candidate Jeb Bush.

Unlike in 2015, when snowflakes fell as the ceremony began, there is no threat of snow in the forecast — just partly sunny skies. Workers Monday began clearing snow left on the lawn by Sunday’s storm, in preparation for the festivities.

Before Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford are sworn in, Hogan’s 6-year-old granddaughter, Daniella Velez, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.



With her parents, Kim and Louis Velez, looking on at left and right, Daniella Velez, 6, is embraced by her grandfather, Gov. Larry Hogan (R), as workers set up the stage for his second inauguration ceremony. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

After the governor takes office, a 19-gun salute and an A-10 formation will fly over the State House.

During his 2015 inaugural address, Hogan, who shocked the Democratic establishment with his upset victory, spoke about ushering in an era of bipartisanship in Maryland. He was introduced by then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), whom Hogan considered “a tremendous friend.”

Over the past four years, the governor has built strong ties with many Democratic officials in the state, including Leggett and Comptroller Peter Franchot. He has also earned record-high approval ratings that in a recent poll soared to 77 percent.

Hogan easily fended off a challenge from Democratic nominee Ben Jealous in November, winning the election by 12 points and securing hundreds of thousands more votes than he got the first time around.

The decisive victory has catapulted his national profile. His name is frequently mentioned in the non-Trump wing of his party as a potential alternative to the president in 2020. While Hogan says he is focused on his second term, he has not completely ruled out a future run for office.

This story will be updated throughout the day.