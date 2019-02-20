Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who is weighing a 2020 presidential bid, told “CBS This Morning” that President Trump made “some real mistakes” in declaring a national emergency over border security.

“I don’t think declaring, using emergency powers was the right thing to do here,” Hogan said. “We’ve exaggerated what’s going on at the border but we do have issues down there.”

Hogan said he agreed with the decision by Maryland’s Democratic attorney general, Brian Frosh, to join more than a dozen other states in filing a lawsuit against Trump to challenge the executive order.

The interview aired on Wednesday morning was Hogan’s latest venture onto the national stage, his second national television appearance in less than 10 days. Hogan, who is being courted by the Never-Trump wing of the Republican Party, also appeared on CNN recently.

In each interview, the governor continued to leave the door open on a possible run against Trump.

Hogan said he is being approached about running, adding, “I guess the best way to put is I haven’t thrown them out of my office.”



Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) addresses the media before his second inauguration at the Maryland State House January 16, 2019 in Annapolis, Md. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

In transcript excerpts of the taped interview, Hogan said Trump looks “pretty weak” in a general election but doesn’t appear vulnerable — at least not yet — to a primary challenge.

“I don’t know what that’s going to look like three months, six months from now depending on how he might soften,” Hogan said. “The issue I’m concerned about is he has a very low re-elect number. . . . So the chance of him losing in a general election is pretty good. I’m not saying he couldn’t win but he’s pretty weak in the general election.”

In the aired interview, he described Trump as “his own worst enemy,” adding that at times the president acts “irrationally” and does things “in a way that aren’t great for the Republican Party and for the country or for him and his agenda.”

Asked if he thought Trump was fit to be president, Hogan, who did not vote for Trump in 2016, said he was “not in any position to judge the fitness of the president,” but added that he doesn’t like the tone that Trump uses.

“I do believe there are people in Congress and other leaders in the Republican Party who have not stood up when they disagree or when they think the president is doing something wrong,’ he said. “I’ve not been afraid to do that.”

