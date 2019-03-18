Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who touts himself as a model of how to work across the aisle, lashed out Monday at the Democrats who control Maryland’s General Assembly, saying their policies are financially “reckless.”

As lawmakers entered the frenzied final three weeks of the annual legislative session, Hogan said bills that would significantly increase spending on education and raise the minimum wage would “devastate” the state’s economy.

He accused Democrats of “pandering” to special interests on school funding, and lambasted them for ignoring his proposal to impose mandatory minimum sentences for repeat violent offenders who use guns and rejecting a bill to allow school resources officers Baltimore City to carry guns.

“This seems to be like the most pro-criminal group of legislators I’ve ever seen,” Hogan said of the House of Delegates and the state Senate, each of which has a Democratic super-majority. “And it’s not what most people in the state want to see happen. They want to see us stop the violent crime.”

His tirade brought rebukes from lawmakers on social media.

“I genuinely want to work with @GovLarryHogan on some of the big issues our state faces. Grand compromise opportunities are endless,” Sen. Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City), vice-chair of the Budget and Taxation committee, wrote on Twitter. “It makes it so much harder when press conferences like this morning’s are built on false narrative of ‘reckless and irresponsible’ legislators.”



Gov. Larry Hogan laughs during an interview in his office in Annapolis, Md., on March 14. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

[Hogan says his values are more in tune with traditional GOP than Trump’s]

Hogan, who easily won a second term in November, is being courted by Republican critics of President Trump to run for president in 2020. The governor says he won’t launch a bid unless Trump, who is deeply popular within his party, is severely weakened. But Hogan has given interviews and speeches on the national stage, and next month will visit New Hampshire, home of the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

In many appearances, Hogan says that his experience governing a blue state and working with Democrats is an important example for an increasingly polarized nation. On Monday, however, the divisions in Annapolis were as sharp as anywhere.

Hogan said the legislature’s embrace of recommendations made by the Kirwan Commission, a landmark panel tasked with reworking the state’s public school system, is “irresponsible.”

Democratic leaders committed to $1 billion over the next two years as a down payment on the 10-year plan suggested by Kirwan. Hogan described the spending blueprint as “outrageous pandering” to special-interest groups, and vowed that “no additional state tax dollars will be handed over to local school districts without significant accountability attached.”

The governor also predicted that legislation to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 for most businesses would lead to a loss of 99,000 jobs and $61 billion over the next decade.

Proponents of the measure say it would boost the economy and lessen pay disparities, and note that the legislature has proposed easing the transition by giving smaller businesses more time to comply.

[A word with ‘blood dripping off it’: How a lawmaker’s slur echoed in Md.]

Last year, Hogan teamed with Democrats to ban bump stocks and enact laws keeping guns away from domestic abusers and individuals who pose an immediate and present danger to themselves or others.

On Monday, he criticized lawmakers for “talking about silly things” such as banning 3D printed guns, instead of advancing legislation to impose mandatory minimums or allow officers in Baltimore City schools to carry guns.

“No one has ever committed a crime in the history of the state with a 3D printed gun,” Hogan said. “Sure let’s do it, let’s step away from the copier, but what are we going to do about the people committing crimes with real guns?”

Erin Cox contributed to this report.

Read more:

Maryland Senate gives final approval to $15 minimum wage

As he weighs a challenge to Trump, Larry Hogan says he offers a ‘model’ of bipartisanship. That’s only partly true.

Maryland teachers and their boosters rally for increased education funding

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news