

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan at his June 9 reelection campaign kickoff. (Pete Marovich/For The Washington Post)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday joined three other Republican governors in calling on the U.S. Senate to delay a vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh until sexual misconduct allegations against the judge are fully investigated.

“The governor believes there should be a full investigation prior to the process moving forward in any way,” Hogan’s spokeswoman Amelia Chasse said in a statement.

She added that Hogan thinks the allegations, which have captivated Capitol Hill and prompted women across the country to reveal their untold stories of sexual assault, should be reviewed by an independent investigator.

Govs. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Phil Scott of Vermont and John Kasich of Ohio have also broken with national party leaders and called for caution in proceeding with the confirmation process. A vote is scheduled for Friday.

The accusations brought against Judge Kavanaugh are sickening and deserve an independent investigation. There should be no vote in the Senate. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) September 27, 2018

Kasich called a delay “in the best interest of the country” and said in a statement that “without an investigation, and with so many serious issues involved, I can’t support this nomination if they choose to move forward,” according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Scott — like Hogan and Baker, a Republican governor of a Democrat-leaning state — told the Burlington Free Press “we owe it to Americans to make sure that they get it right. Because this doesn’t happen every day.”

Hogan’s call for the Senate Judiciary Committee to delay a vote marks a departure from the governor’s traditional reluctance to wade into national politics.

Last week, he declined a request from a state senator to direct the Maryland State Police to investigate the allegations of Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her when they were both teenagers at a Montgomery County house party in the early 1980s.

Two other women have also come forward with allegations against Kavanaugh, which the judge — who lives in Chevy Chase, Md. — has vehemently denied.

Eleven Democratic state lawmakers from Maryland have asked the Montgomery County Police to investigate the complaints, provided the victims ask them to.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous said in a statement Thursday that Kavanaugh should not be confirmed.

“Our leaders have an obligation not only to believe women when they bring up accusations but to enact systemic change,” Jealous said.