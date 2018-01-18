Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Thursday that he has signed on to an amicus brief in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court that will decide whether partisan gerrymandering is unconstitutional.

The Court announced last month that it would hear the case, Benisek v. Lamone, a challenge from a group of Maryland Republicans who argue that the Democrats violated their rights when they drew the lines for Congressional District 6 in Western Maryland after the 2010 census.

“I fully and proudly stand with the people of Maryland in supporting this case and supporting redistricting reforms at every level all across the country,” Hogan said in announcing that he would join the amicus brief filed by former governor Gray Davis, a Democrat.

Hogan encouraged other current and former governors from both parties to join him to “protect our citizens’ most basic right, the right to free and fair elections.”

The governor also plans to resubmit legislation this year to create a non-partisan redistricting commission to draw congressional and legislative boundaries. The legislation has failed to move out of the General Assembly the past two years.