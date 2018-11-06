

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) makes a morning campaign appearance at Chick's and Ruth's Delly on Tuesday in Annapolis. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Voters jammed polling stations across Maryland Tuesday to cast ballots in a history- making contest that will either elect Ben Jealous as the state’s first African American governor or make Gov. Larry Hogan the first Republican governor reelected there in 64 years.

Many who showed up on a rainy Election Day and waited in long lines said they were fueled by discontent with President Trump.

“I’m voting for anyone who is a Democrat today,” said Steve Solomon, 61 and a lawyer from Potomac. “Our president is a buffoon. . . . You got to send a message that Republicans didn’t stand up to the president.”

But that frustration did not apply to Hogan — the only Republican, Solomon said, who got his vote.

“I think he’s done a good job for Maryland,” he explained.

Despite Maryland’s traditional Democratic leaning, Hogan has led Jealous (D), the former chief of the NAACP, by double digits in polls. The governor has distanced himself from Trump and refused to engage on the most divisive national issues.

Still, many Democrats said they liked the governor but were jumping at the chance to cast a vote for Jealous along with other Democrats up and down the ballot.

“It’s a blue wave,” Etan Thomas, a 40-year-old retired NBA player, who voted a straight Democratic ticket in Prince George’s County.

Jealous’s progressive campaign emphasized universal health care, a dramatic boost in K-12 education and scores of other big policies aimed at reducing inequality.

“I like what he is fighting for,” Thomas said.



Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous leaves his polling station at Lake Shore Elementary School in Pasadena, Md., after voting with his daughter Morgan, son Jack and nephew Jaden. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

At polling places in Montgomery, Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Prince George’s counties, along with Baltimore City, voters said they were backing Democrats for Congress and for other state and local races to send a message to the White House.

In the neighborhood near Hazelwood Elementary School in Baltimore, several homes had “Stop Trump. Vote Democrat. Save America” signs planted in their yards.

“Democrat, all the way across the board,” said Carol Lumpkin, 58, as she rested her hands on her walker. “We need to get those Republicans out of the way. We especially need to get Trump out of the way.”

Republican voters, meanwhile, said they cast party-line votes as a measure of solidarity for the president.

“I’d like Trump to be supported,” Andrea Johnson, 47, said after voting in Prince George’s County.

Early voting smashed records this year in Maryland and across the country. Many precincts reported unusually high Election Day turnout as well, though statewide turnout data was not immediately available.



Campaign staffer Tara Young campaigns with Jealous outside of John F. Kennedy High School. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

Maryland voters said they saw the contest between Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) and attorney Craig Wolf (R) as a referendum on how much the state’s chief lawyer should fight Trump’s policies.

Some voters endorsed Frosh’s hands-on approach, which involves more than 20 lawsuits against the Trump administration, including allegations that the president’s ownership of the Trump International Hotel violates anti-corruption provisions in the U.S. Constitution.

“Democrats have to make a difference because this president is unpredictable and out of control,” said government worker Celeste Brannon, who voted in Prince George’s County.

State legislative leaders were closely watching a handful of the 188 General Assembly races, looking to see whether Hogan and his GOP allies could flip enough state Senate seats to break the supermajority Democrats have held in Annapolis for nearly 50 years. That longtime advantage means Democrats can easily assemble the votes they need to override Hogan’s vetoes and curtail his agenda.

In the state’s most competitive congressional race, Democrats are trying to hold the 6th District seat being vacated in January by three-term Rep. John Delaney (D).

Wealthy businessman David Trone (D) is battling defense contractor Amie Hoeber (R) in the sprawling, Democratic-leaning district, which stretches from blue strongholds in Montgomery County through solid GOP territory to the West Virginia border.

A Trone victory would mean that for the second time in four years, Maryland is sending an all-male delegation to Washington.

Maryland’s lone Republican member of Congress, Rep. Andy Harris, was trying to fend off a spirited challenge from Democrat Jesse Colvin to win a fourth term.

U.S. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin (D) was expected to easily defeat three challengers and win a third term, and the six other Democratic congressmen up for reelection were also heavily favored for reelection.

In Montgomery County, an unusual three-way race for county executive pitted progressive Democrat Marc Elrich against Democrat-turned-independent Nancy Floreen and perennial Republican candidate Robin Ficker. And in Prince George’s County, Democrat Angela Alsobrooks was unopposed in her quest to become the county’s first female executive.



Huddled beneath a cluster of umbrellas outside Bowie State University, Prince George’s County executive candidate Angela Alsobrooks, left, and gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous greeted each other after firing up student voters. (Lynh Bui/The Washington Post)

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh (R) was battling businessman Steuart Pittman (D), while Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman (R) faced a vigorous challenge from County Council member Calvin Ball (D).

Maryland voters also voted on two ballot initiatives to amend the state constitution. One allows for same-day registration on Election Day, the other creates a “lockbox” to ensure money from casinos is always used to enhance K-12 education.

In the state legislative races, the Maryland Republican Party spent more than $100,000 on contests they had targeted in districts Hogan won comfortably four years ago.

Gov. Larry Hogan at Chick's and Ruth's Dellyin Annapolis, Maryland. He greets former owner Ted Levitt (center) and current owner Keith Jones (right). (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Most of the attention in Maryland politics this year focused on the race for governor, and whether Jealous could ride a wave of Democratic outrage to oust one of Maryland’s most popular politicians.

Jealous built his progressive campaign on reducing inequality. He pitched a $15 minimum wage, universal health care, a recreational marijuana industry to pay for universal prekindergarten, debt-free college and huge boost in K-12 education spending.

Establishment Democrats were slow to embrace his candidacy, however, and he struggled to raise money and overcome the goodwill Hogan built with voters over the past four years.

Mary Nugent, 54, of Pasadena, said Hogan was the only Democrat she voted for on Tuesday. She chose him partly because she liked the incumbent governor’s approach to small businesses, partly because she never got a clear sense of what Jealous’s campaign offered.

“Honestly, I don’t know that much about him,” Nugent said of Jealous. “I read up on some things before making my decision, but I just didn’t get a good enough feel as to what he would do when he comes in to sway my decision. And I have to tell you, it was a very tough decision.”

Hogan’s GOP allies spent millions painting Jealous as “extreme” and claiming that Maryland couldn’t afford his plans.

Hogan, meanwhile, offered voters a more modest vision.

Jealous ran a campaign that tailored to his strengths as an organizer — recruiting and working with volunteers — and did far less retail politicking directly with voters in crowds, a hallmark of Hogan’s campaign style.

Jealous was one of three high-profile, progressive Democratic candidates this year seeking to be their state’s first African American governors.

But his underdog campaign garnered far less attention and fewer resources than Stacey Abrams’s bid in Georgia or Andrew Gillum’s race in Florida.

Hogan, who had four years to build his campaign war chest, outraised Jealous more than 3 to 1, and the Democrat struggled to launch effective attacks on how Hogan has governed.