Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) addresses supporters during a reelection campaign kick-off at the Union Jack's British Pub in June. (Pete Marovich/For The Washington Post)

Top Maryland Democrats on Monday took aim at Gov. Larry Hogan’s business interests, saying during a conference call with reporters that he should divest from his family real estate brokerage and investment company to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Those on the call could not point to specific conflicts, but they said the governor should be more forthcoming with details about his businesses so that voters can be sure there are none.

“The point is, we don’t know, because we don’t have full transparency,” said state Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Matthews.

Hogan, who is running for a second term this fall, said that he set up a trust to manage his businesses after he took office in 2015, in consultation with the state Board of Ethics. The agreement delegates day-to-day control of his businesses to trustees.

“We followed the rules they set up,” Hogan said. “We’re not going to change anything. We’re going to do what [the Board of Ethics] told us to do.”

This month, Hogan released three years of tax returns, heading off a potential line of attack from his Democratic challenger, Ben Jealous, who made his returns public last month. His 2017 tax return listed $760,989 in capital gains, real estate profits and other income in addition to the nearly $180,000 he is paid as governor.



Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous addresses supporters at an election night party on June 26. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

State Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. (D-Montgomery), a frequent Hogan critic who ran unsuccessfully to challenge him, said the governor’s stake in the real estate business raises uncomfortable questions.

“If you need access from a state road, if you need any access from a right of way that is maintained, operated or owned by the state of Maryland, you need the state’s approval,” Madaleno said. “The governor should, out of an abundance of caution, out of an abundance of transparency, divest himself of these holdings.”

In response, Hogan’s campaign pointed to an ethics expert quoted Friday in the Baltimore Sun, who said it’s not realistic to expect public officials to sell their businesses as a condition of holding office.

Hogan campaign spokesman Doug Mayer questioned whether Jealous is being sufficiently transparent about his business interests as a partner at Kapor Capital, a California-based venture capital investment firm that focuses on socially conscious businesses.

Kevin Harris, Jealous’s campaign spokesman, said Jealous is in the process of divesting from his work for Kapor, for which he leads the Baltimore office and advises start-up companies on strategies.

In his 2017 return, Jealous listed nearly $240,000 in income from Kapor. He earned $192,192 as a visiting professor at Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School and $34,115 from speaking engagements.

“If elected, he will be a full-time governor and will not work for or profit from any other entities,” Harris said.

Ovetta Wiggins contributed to this report.