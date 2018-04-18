State Sen. Richard Madaleno (D-Montgomery) released his tax returns and called on other gubernatorial candidates to do the same. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Richard S. Madaleno Jr. released six years of federal and state tax returns Tuesday night and called on all other candidates running for governor to do the same.

The decision to release the returns was a jab at President Trump, who has refused to make his own tax filings public. On Tuesday, the president filed for an extension for his 2017 returns. As a candidate, he promised to let the public see his tax forms but never provided them.

“In the wake of the Trumpism of politics and transparency, where even the most innocuous information is hidden from the public, Marylanders are demanding their leadership rise above,” Madaleno, a Democratic state senator from Montgomery County, said in a statement. “If you want to lead Maryland, you have to demonstrate openness, honesty and integrity.”

Releasing tax forms is not required to run for governor. Madaleno is the first gubernatorial candidate to do so.

During the recently concluded legislative session, Madaleno backed a bill that would have required presidential candidates to release their tax returns in order to be on the ballot in Maryland.

But Madaleno voted against an amendment sponsored by a Republican senator that also would have required candidates for governor, attorney general and the General Assembly to release their tax forms.

Marguerite Gallorini, a spokeswoman for Madaleno, said he co-sponsored the initial bill but voted against the amendment “because it was simply overbroad. . . . He still thinks releasing tax returns makes sense for higher office positions though.”

Neither proposal was approved.

According to Madaleno’s returns, he made $50,142 in 2012 and received a refund of $1,959. In his 2013 joint filing with his husband, Mark Hodge, the couple’s wages were $140,688 and the couple received a refund of $8,086.

Campaign spokespersons for Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III and Krishanti Vignarajah — two of the Democrats competing with Madaleno in the June 26 primary — did not respond to a request for comment.

Sean Naron, a spokesman for Democratic candidate and Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, indicated that Kamenetz does not plan to release his tax forms. Naron said Kamenetz “has issued public financial disclosures for the better part of three decades. Those public records speak for themselves.”

Democratic candidate and tech entrepreneur Alec Ross said in a statement that he plans to release tax returns going “as far back as possible. . . . I’m surprised that this isn’t required already but the Annapolis establishment has shown its number-one priority is self-preservation. ” Democrat James Shea, a lawyer who is also running, said he will release his returns “because candidates and elected officials should be held to a higher standard of disclosure, a hard earned lesson in the era of Donald Trump.”

Kevin Harris, a spokesman for Democratic candidate Ben Jealous, said the campaign had already begun compiling Jealous’s tax returns for release. Harris did not say how many years of returns Jealous would make public. He said the campaign finds it “odd” that “politicians who have been in office throughout Larry Hogan’s entire term are only now seeking to raise these questions.”