But many of the unemployed say finding new work isn’t as simple as it sounds. They worry about child care and covid-19 risks, and don’t want to abandon careers where they have seniority and experience to start over as new hires someplace else.
Andre Eldridge Jr., 38, of Baltimore, said leaving his job of three years in event services at the Marriott Waterfront would mean walking away from a newly ratified union contract that included higher pay and additional benefits.
Right now the work is sporadic. He has only been called back for one event. And even if he gets offered a few more shifts in coming weeks, that could disrupt his unemployment checks. Instead, he hopes to be called back full time soon.
“You hear all this dog-whistling that we’re being lazy,” he said after the rally. “And I take offense to that. These are union jobs. We want to work.”
Jeffrey Barner, 61, has held down two full-time jobs at the Hilton and Marriott in Baltimore for 16 years, with one shift starting at 7 a.m. and the second at 4 p.m.
He had hoped he would be back to at least one of his old jobs by September — when the federal program was supposed to end — and was relying on the extra unemployment dollars to see him through.
Now he’s worried he will have to leave the hospitality industry altogether. He plans to attend job fairs and fill out job applications — a requirement for unemployment checks that was lifted during the shutdown but will be enforced in early July.
“People talk about the taxes; well, these are our taxes, too,” Barner said of complaints that he and others are abusing the system. “We paid into the system.”
The situation is also frustrating for Stephen Nowicki, the general manager at the Pratt Street Ale House, who stood on the edge of the June 4 demonstration hoping to draw attention to the sign in his restaurant’s front window.
Underneath the “WE’RE HIRING” message is something that Nowicki said he has never seen his company offer before — a $400 signing bonus.
Nowicki says business has picked up since April, when capacity restrictions started to ease. Patrons are slowly returning. Events are being booked. His problem, he said, is getting workers to come back.
A “core” group of employees returned when he called them. Others, he couldn’t locate. He could use at least 25 more people.
“The restaurant industry is a rotating door, but this has been crazy,” Nowicki said. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”
The eviction moratorium is about to end. Rent relief hasn’t arrived. These renters decided to take action.
A 'kick in the teeth'
Across the country, an estimated 4 million people will be affected by the early ending of federally approved benefits in Maryland and more than two dozen other states. More than half are gig workers, who typically are not eligible to receive unemployment but were given the allowance under changes made by Congress. Those workers will lose their benefits entirely as a result of Hogan’s decision, while traditional employees will lose $300 a week over the next two months.
In Maryland, politicians who stopped by the rally outside the Baltimore Convention Center included Democratic gubernatorial candidates Peter Franchot, who is the state comptroller; Wes Moore, an author and former nonprofit executive; Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City), who is running for state comptroller; and state Sen. Cory McCray (D-Baltimore City).
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) joined the other nine Democrats in Maryland’scongressional delegation in writing Hogan on June 2, asking him to reverse his decision. State Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) took the same action, and he and House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) are awaiting a decision from Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) on whether state lawmakers have any recourse.
Van Hollen said Hogan’s decision to reinstate the work search requirement was “reasonable,” but eliminating benefits completely for gig and self-employed workers is a “kick in the teeth to families that are struggling to get back on their feet.”
Lina Hall, a mixologist at the Marriott in Baltimore and two theaters in the city, said it was unfair that workers were given essentially a 30-day notice about the end of the enhanced benefits.
“This is going to be devastating,” she said. Hall watched her niece contract covid-19 and develop asthma. Her neighbor spent four months in the hospital. “I don’t want any residuals from the virus,” she said.
Hall is hoping her old job will call her back. She said she has heard horror stories from people in her field who have taken other jobs and been treated poorly and given fewer hours than they expected.
Susan Burroughs, a medical office assistant in Annapolis, was homeless for part of the past year as she emerged from an abusive relationship. She said she doesn’t know how she can land a job when she hasn’t been able to find and afford child care for her 7-year-old daughter, who is too young to be vaccinated and has stayed in online school to minimize exposure to the virus.
“This is like an explosion in my life,” Burroughs said. “Because I was already dealing with 500 different things.”
Kathryn A. Edwards, an economist at the Rand Corp. and a professor at the Pardee Rand Graduate School, said it is “hard to say” whether ending enhanced benefits early makes sense or not. “We’ve never been in a pandemic this century, and we’ve never been in a labor market that is so constrained by people’s health concerns.”
But she said it is probably best to move with caution.
Prudent or cruel?
Keiffer J. Mitchell Jr., Hogan’s top legislative aide, told a panel of state lawmakers on Tuesday that the governor “did not make this decision in a vacuum.” He said Hogan acted after the state significantly boosted its vaccination rates and lowered its covid-19 caseload, making it easier for people to edge back to normalcy.
But Democrats in Annapolis called the decision cruel and shortsighted, noting delays and problems with the state’s unemployment payments throughout the pandemic and saying the change will cause more anxiety for people who have been living life on the edge for more than a year.
Marylanders are still calling about stalled unemployment benefits. And no one is answering the phone.
“We are fortunately moving in the right direction [with the pandemic], but it is nowhere close to where it needs to be,” said Del. Lorig Charkoudian (D-Montgomery).
She pushed legislation this year to repair the unemployment system, which developed an apparently new set of problems this month that left many people inexplicably unable to submit their weekly claims.
“People are still suffering,” Charkoudian said in an interview. “And now [Hogan] has voluntarily offered to leave money on the table that will lead to more suffering.”
According to a report by the Democratic-led Joint Economic Committee, Maryland families and local economies could lose a combined $1.4 billion because of the early cancellation of the federal benefits.
Republicans, however, say it was the most prudent step to take if the state and country want to move toward recovery.
“I’ve talked to tons of small business owners who say, ‘We can’t hire anybody,’ and who say people are quitting because they can make more on unemployment,” said Senate Minority Leader Michael J. Hough (R-Frederick). “Economically we’ve made it an easy choice for people — stay home and make more money.”
Hough said it was laughable that some Democratic lawmakers reacted to Hogan’s decision with proposals to accelerate the state’s adoption of a $15-an-hour minimum wage.
“The economy is taking care of that,” he said, adding that some employers are paying more to lure workers.
Back in Baltimore, Nowicki said his $400 bonus hasn’t been much a draw. He’d only brought on about 10 new people.
“It’s funny to see the people across the street asking for jobs and aid, when literally across the street we have the sign saying ‘hiring, all positions,’ ” he said. “Jobs are being offered. There’s no reason to be lazy, for the lack of a better word. The opportunities are there that weren’t there three, four months ago.”