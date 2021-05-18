Among the other pieces of legislation signed are a bill that moves the state closer to sports betting operating in the state; a measure that makes Maryland the latest state to allow college athletes to profit from their names; and a bill that continues a pandemic-era rule allowing restaurants and bars to sell and deliver alcohol off their premises.
Lawmakers have made more than 10 attempts over the past four decades to do away with the state song that many have deemed racist and unacceptable. Those efforts intensified in the past year amid the racial reckoning that has led to the removal of statues and monuments across the country honoring Confederate soldiers.
Hogan (R) called the song a “relic of the Confederacy” that is “clearly outdated and out of touch.”
Jones, the first Black woman to serve as House Speaker, announced last year that she wanted the song gone and placed it at the top of her agenda.
Under the sports betting bill, a commission will be created to review applications for licenses to sports wagering facilities and mobile sports wagering. Maryland is the last jurisdiction in the Washington region to legalize sports betting.
Legislative analysts estimate that sports betting would generate about $18 million annually in the first few years of operation, the majority of which will be allocated to help pay for an education overhaul approved by the legislature last year that is expected to cost up to $4 billion a year by 2030.
Maryland was one of at least 35 states, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, that allowed restaurants and bars to sell alcohol to go during the pandemic. The bill signed by Hogan allows the practice to continue until June 2023. The District and 11 states have made to-go alcohol laws permanent.
“The covid-19 pandemic has devastated Maryland’s hospitality businesses, and it will take years for them to fully recover,” Jay Hibbard, a top official with the council, said in a statement. “Cocktails to-go has already proven to be a vital part of their survival during covid-19 and will only provide increased stability in the future.”
The Jordan McNair Safe and Fair Play Act allows college athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses. The bill is named for the University of Maryland football standout who died in June 2018 after Maryland athletic and medical staff failed to properly treat him after he suffered exertional heatstroke during a team workout. It also creates greater safety measures to prevent the failures that led to McNair’s death.
Hogan said during the bill-signing ceremony that the Maryland State House — which has been closed to the public for the past 14 months because of the pandemic — will reopen starting Friday.
“It’s just one more step in the right direction in a return to normalcy after a hard-fought battle against covid-19,” Hogan said.
The move comes after Maryland began easing its pandemic restrictions, including lifting its indoor mask mandate last week for vaccinated people.
Ferguson noted what a pleasure it was to be seated alongside the governor and Jones in the reception room of the governor’s office without wearing masks Tuesday, the first time in more than a year.
“We can feel the aftertimes of this pandemic,” Ferguson said. “It is not over but we are seeing the emerging promise of tomorrow.”
