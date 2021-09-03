Hogan, who argued that the state’s economic recovery depended on unemployed workers returning to the workforce and that the extra benefits were keeping them from going back, attempted to end the benefits in July. That same month, a Baltimore Circuit Court judge issued a preliminary injunction that allowed the enhanced unemployment benefits to continue until next Monday, the federal deadline, and stopped Hogan from pulling the state out of the federal program.
Hogan was one of at least 25 Republican governors who moved to end the enhanced federal benefits early.
The state decided to seek outside counsel because Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) supported the continuation of the benefits. The invoice is the first submitted by Venable.
After the judge’s ruling, one of the plaintiffs amended their complaint to seek back pay for an estimated 50,000 workers who have had difficulty accessing benefits from the state.