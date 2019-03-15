Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh (D) sits on the board of the University of Maryland Medical System board and got a contract from the hospital system to sell her self-published chidlrens books. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Maryland’s governor and top lawmakers on Friday promised tough scrutiny for the University of Maryland Medical System and the financial deals awarded to some board members who oversee it.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) called the business deals, first disclosed this week by The Baltimore Sun and in some cases worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, “unseemly” and “appalling.”

Hogan said the nine board members with financial contracts from the hospital system need to end their conflicts of interest or resign, and pledged to take “whatever action is necessary.”

“There cannot even be the appearance of impropriety,” Hogan said in a statement.

The General Assembly is weighing a bill to outlaw business deals between the hospital and the 30-member board.

Board members who have such deals include Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh (D), whose financial disclosure form listed a $100,000 profit for one year from selling 20,000 copies of her self-published children’s books series “Healthy Holly” to the hospital system.



Gov. Larry Hogan (R), center, talks with Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert), left, after he delivers the State of the State address to a joint session, on January, 30. House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D) is at right. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

The medical system, known by its acronym UMMS, receives millions in public funding, operates 13 hospitals including the state’s trauma ward in Baltimore, and has ties to the state’s medical and dental schools.

The governor and the General Assembly’s presiding officers appoint most of the private institution’s Board of Directors.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller (D-Calvert) called the scandal “self-dealing” and a “huge disaster.”

He, Hogan and House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) plan a joint meeting with the hospital’s executive leadership. Miller said he plans to meet with the chairman of the board on Monday.

“We’re going to solve that problem,” he said. “They are going to find a way to deal with it.”

Before the business deals were made public by the Sun, Sen. Jill Carter (D-Baltimore) earlier this year introduced legislation to ban such arrangements. Carter said she filed the bill after receiving a complaint from someone who felt that they were unable to obtain a contract from the medical system because “it was sort of an inside circle.”

“It’s at the very least the very definition of the appearance of impropriety,” Carter said. “You sit on the board, you’re there as volunteer to make good policy and good decisions for patients and for the community, and you are actually gaining millions of dollars just by the fact that you are there and you have the power to steer business your way.”

The bill was heard by the Finance Committee on Thursday.

An UMMS spokesman did not immediately provide a response to questions from The Washington Post on Friday.

