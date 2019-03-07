

A divided Maryland House of Delegates voted to approve an aid-in-dying bill Thursday morning, after an emotional debate among lawmakers who shared stories of losing loved ones and of their religious faith and personal health challenges.

The 74-66 vote was a major victory for advocates who have tried for years to get Maryland to join several other states and the District in allowing doctors to prescribe lethal doses of medicine to terminally ill patients.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where its fate is unclear. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has not said whether he would veto the bill or allow it to become law, should it clear both chambers.

Silence falls over the House as Del. Luedtke talks about how his position has shifted on aid-in-dying after watching his mother, who suffered from cancer, tried to take some morphine to end her life. She died days later. #mdga19 — Ovetta Wiggins (@OvettaWashPost) March 7, 2019

The bill would apply only to terminally ill people whose doctors say they have less than six months to live. A patient would have to make three requests, both oral and written, to end his or her life, with waiting periods and the ability to rescind the request at any time.

In the House chamber Thursday morning, delegates explained their votes, often making reference to personal stories or their religious beliefs.

As the debate continues on aid-in-dying, @JayWalkerSky says the General Assembly is "overstepping the bounds" with the bill. "I'm always going to give my Lord the opportunity for a miracle." #mdga19 — Ovetta Wiggins (@OvettaWashPost) March 7, 2019

Six states, including California, Vermont and Washington, allow patients to get assistance in ending their lives. The District’s law permitting that option took effect in 2017, and was used for the first time in 2018.

Del. Cheryl Glenn (D-Baltimore City): "If people take this option. You don't get a do over. My spiritual belief tells me we don’t know what tomorrow holds. Now they say there is a cure for HIV. There was a time when we didn’t know that was possible. #mdga19 — Ovetta Wiggins (@OvettaWashPost) March 7, 2019

Minority Leader Nick Kipke: "This option is not good for humanity and will take our state in the wrong direction. My conscience will not let me vote for this." #mdga19 — Ovetta Wiggins (@OvettaWashPost) March 7, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

