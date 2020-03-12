Maryland would join eight states, including California, New York and Connecticut, that have prohibited single-use plastic bags. But unlike the other states, Maryland’s proposal does not include a provision allowing retailers to charge a fee for supplying recycled paper bags or reusable plastic bags.

The bill was one of several measures passed during a busy legislative day in which presiding officers announced unprecedented changes to how business is conducted in Annapolis as a way to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore) said that they were canceling receptions and rallies and that the public could provide only written testimony during hearings on bills. No one could testify in person.

In addition to the plastic-bag ban, the House gave final approval to a bill that allows the state to begin charging a tax on digital goods, including streaming services such as Hulu, cellphone apps, movie purchases, software downloads and digital video games.

The bill is aimed at modernizing the state’s tax code, and the proceeds will be used to help pay for sweeping public education measures.

The measure passed 87 to 47.

The plastic-bag ban was amended in committee to remove a provision that would have allowed retailers to charge at least 10 cents for a durable carryout bag.

Del. Brooke E. Lierman (D-Baltimore City), the bill sponsor, said the decision to remove the fee was an attempt to make the bill more palatable. Similar legislation to enact a ban and impose a fee had stalled in the General Assembly for years.

There are also exceptions to the ban, including bags for fruit and vegetables, candy, frozen food, newspapers and meats.

“Ideally we want everybody to be moving toward using reusable bags, and there is evidence that demonstrates that a ban on plastic bags and charging for durable bags really does move people to use reusable bags,” Lierman said. “But grocery stores have the ability to charge if they want to.”

The legislation also would allow local jurisdictions to ask the state to permit them to impose a fee in the future.

“This is a law that will encourage our citizens to use reusable bags more and more frequently,” said Del. Kumar Barve (D-Montgomery), chairman of the House Environment and Transportation Committee.

In addition to improving the environment, Barve said, the measure will reduce cleanup costs for local governments.

Republican opponents of the bill said the measure goes too far.

The House also gave initial approval to a bill to ban flavored tobacco products, including menthol, and another to force a settlement between the state and historically black colleges and universities in a 13-year-old lawsuit over inequitable funding at Morgan State University, Coppin State University, Bowie State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

In Senate action, the chamber approved a $48.5 billion budget for next year that includes $10 million to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. If the full budget is passed, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) will have access to as much as $60 million for the epidemic.

State officials put off a scheduled release of Maryland’s economic forecast and revenue projections, saying the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to predict the economic hit to state finances.

“Obviously, we don’t know how long this pandemic will last, or how much worse it will get, so, at this point, it’s not possible to assess the full economic impact of this pandemic on our state,” Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) said. “What we do know is that it will be significant, if not historic.”

