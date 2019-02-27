The Maryland House of Delegates gave initial approval Wednesday morning to legislation requiring a $15 minimum wage, a centerpiece of the progressive Democratic platform that failed to advance in previous years.

The House, where Democrats have a veto-proof majority, passed the bill on a voice vote. A vote to give it final approval is scheduled for Friday. After that, it would be considered in the Senate.

Maryland is one of several states weighing whether to adopt a $15 minimum wage. A handful of deep-blue states, including California, New York and New Jersey, have already done so.

The proposal has been embraced by Democratic leaders in Maryland this year, despite opposition from some business leaders — and concern from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan — about the impact of a $15 wage floor.

Some business groups, including the state restaurant association, are lobbying heavily against the wage increase, arguing that it would result in job losses and lost hours for workers and would hamper the state’s economic competitiveness.

The initial legislation was amended Monday to delay the wage increase schedule and preserve a tipped-wage credit for restaurant workers.

Several additional amendments offered on the House floor on Wednesday were defeated on mostly party line votes, despite warnings from Republican lawmakers.

“Fifteen dollars would decimate the economy of the rural areas,” said Del. Wayne Hartman (R-Wicomico). “The very same people we are trying to help will be hurt by this.”

“When you talk about economic issues in the state of Maryland, one size doesn’t fit all,” said Del. Jason C. Buckel (R-Allegany).

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news