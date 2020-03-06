“We haven’t done anything more significant for education in the state of Maryland since we created the Board of Education in the 1900s,” said Majority Leader Eric Luedtke (D-Montgomery). “It addresses the problems we’ve known about in our schools for decades. We finally have the political will to do something about it.”

The legislation, which was debated for 3 1/2 hours on the House floor, is four-years in the making. In recent weeks it has been placed on the legislative fast track.

Luedtke said Democrats’ hope to present the education plan and its funding source to the governor by March 25, which would give the legislature time to override any gubernatorial vetoes before the General Assembly adjourns April 6.

Luedtke added he was hopeful that the governor would not veto the policy prescriptions, but noted that the House advanced the bill on Friday with a veto-proof majority.

Gov. Larry Hogan and other Republican lawmakers have criticized Democrats for pushing the plan without a funding source, and blasted a failed plan to raise $2.9 billion by imposing the sales tax on professional services. The reforms, which will be phased in through 2030, will cost nearly $4 billion a year in fiscal 2030, an amount that requires local and state contributions but largely falls on the state to pick up the tab.

Minority Leader Nicholaus R. Kipke (R-Anne Arundel), who spoke in support of an amendment that would put the program on “autopilot” if after three years students did not meet certain achievement levels, said the state should take a cautious approach.

“If this plan is not working, we need to know,” he said. “We’re not asking for superhuman results. We’re just asking for a little assurance.”

Del. Ben Barnes (D-Prince George’s) said the bill included an accountability provision that called for an oversight board to ensure that districts are spending the money appropriately.

The amendment failed by a 41-to-93 vote, largely along partisan lines.

It was one of nearly amendments, mostly offered by Republicans during the lengthy debate. The others included: a push for more money for scholarships to private schools, greater authority for the inspector general, and an proposal to stop the phase-in of the new $15 minimum wage if the state faces revenue shortfalls during the 10-year plan of the education plan.

Del. Jay Walker (D-Prince George’s), the only Democrat to offer floor amendments, asked his colleagues to make a financial literacy course a graduation requirement and to require school districts to provide 90 minutes of physical education to elementary school students. Both are bills he has pushed for several years and each was rejected.

The General Assembly passed legislation in 2016 to create a panel, commonly known as the Kirwan Commission, to study how to transform Maryland’s schools, which was later deemed middle of the pack nationally, into a world-class system that could compete with those in China and Switzerland.

Last year, policymakers issued a report that painted a grim portrait of the state’s public education system, arguing that, by not providing its students and teachers with proper resources, the state is failing them.

Among the findings: fewer than 40 percent of kindergarten students enter school ready to learn and fewer than 40 percent graduate prepared for college or career, according to a panel that spent three years studying student outcomes and creating a plan to raise them.

Legislative leaders have said if lawmakers don’t make sweeping reforms the state will not be able to compete globally. The presiding officers have also argued that it is a moral imperative for the state to close the persistent achievement gaps. Students of color and those who are poor lag behind their counterparts and, according to policymakers, the situation has only worsened over the last decade.