In the past three days, the General Assembly has worked at a rapid pace to pass more than 200 pieces of legislation, including a measure that makes it a hate crime to place a noose or other hate symbol on a person’s property to a bill that expands access to telehealth.

Since Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore) announced that the General Assembly would adjourn early — the first time since the Civil War.

They are expected to only pass a small fraction of the more than 2,700 bills that were introduced since January.

The General Assembly’s main constitutional responsibility is to pass a budget. With final action on the budget undone earlier this week, presiding officers said, the legislature had to remain in session to complete its work on the state’s spending plan.

The 188-member legislature, which has met despite a ban on gatherings of 50 or more, will adjourn on Wednesday, 19 days before Sine Die, its scheduled end on April 6.

“Each session we are faced with a different set of circumstances dictating how we achieve the goal of providing a balanced budget that meets the needs of our state,” said Del. Maggie McIntosh (D-Baltimore City). “It is safe to say that the challenges we currently face are unlike any we have experienced before.”

In the budget, the General Assembly gave Hogan (R) access to $100 million in the state’s rainy day fund to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, twice as much as Hogan initially requested on March 4. At the time, the state had no confirmed cases of the virus. On Tuesday, the state reported 57 cases, a 54 percent jump overnight.

The budget, which is expected to be given final approval in the Senate on Wednesday, includes $230 million in education aid, funding that is needed for the Democratic-controlled legislature’s top priority: a top-to-bottom overhaul of the state’s public education. Late Monday, the Senate voted on the public school reform bill that sets in place a 10-year plan to expand prekindergarten; increases funding to schools with a high percentage of poor, special education or limited-English students; raises teacher pay and increase standards; and adds more programs to ensure that students are prepared for college and careers. The Senate dramatically amended the bill that was passed by the House earlier this month.

Worried about economic uncertainty, the Senate included an economic trigger that would slow funding for the program if state revenue drops as a result of the pandemic.

Under the change, the per-pupil increases would be limited to the rate of inflation if the state’s revenue estimates in December fall 7.5 percent or more below the estimate made in March. The decision on funding would be made annually.

The Senate also included an amendment that would halt the reforms if students do not meet academic thresholds.

The House was scheduled to vote on the changes made in the Senate but delayed action until its Tuesday night session.

Tuesday’s session in the Senate began on a somber note when Ferguson announced that the wife of Sen. Paul Pinsky (D-Prince George’s), one of the biggest champions of the education reform bill, died early Tuesday morning.

