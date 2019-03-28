Demonstrators on the steps of the Maryland State House on Wednesday March 13 show their support for a $15 minimum wage. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Maryland on Thursday became the latest blue state to adopt a $15 minimum wage, with both chambers of the Democratic-majority legislature voting to override Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill he said would cause job losses and hurt small businesses.

The House of Delegates and the Senate easily mustered the three-fifths vote needed to overturn the veto, fulfilling a promise legislative leaders made at the start of the session and a goal that labor unions and other liberal advocates have worked toward for years.

Under the bill, companies with 15 or more employees must pay workers at least $15 an hour by 2025. The legislature agreed to give smaller companies, with fewer than 15 employees, until July, 2026 to comply with the law.

The House voted 96-43 for the override, while the Senate vote was 35-12. The House also voted 98-39 to override Hogan’s veto of a bill that strips the authority to regulate alcohol and tobacco from the state comptroller’s office.

Hogan said the minimum-wage bill would damage Maryland’s economy, especially in rural areas, and its ability to compete with neighboring states. He suggested boosting the minimum wage — currently $10.10 an hour — to $12.10 by 2022, and refraining from additional increases unless surrounding states reach a combined average of 80 percent of Maryland’s wage. The minimum wage is $7.25 in Virginia and Pennsylvania and $8.75 in Delaware and West Virginia.

Del. Derek E. Davis (D-Prince George’s), who chairs the House Economic Matters committee, said he heard those same concerns the last time Maryland raised its minimum wage. He said lawmakers responded to the business community by delaying the full increase effect until 2025 and giving more time to the smallest businesses.



Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in his office in Annapolis, Md. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

House Minority Leader Nicholaus R. Kipke (R-Anne Arundel) argued in vain for members of the House to sustain Hogan’s veto. “Stand up for jobs, stand up for opportunities,” Kipke said.

Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles County), himself a small business owner, said there are people on both sides of the aisle who are dissatisfied with the bill, which is a sign it is a good compromise.

“We have to do something,” Wilson said. He acknowledged that the bill feels like a “little bit of a soft punch in the gut” for business owners, but added that as the richest state in the country, Maryland needs to make sure it is looking after all its residents.

“We are one Maryland,” he said.

Each chamber overrode the veto of its own version on the minimum-wage legislation, and now must take a similar vote on the bill from the opposite chamber. But those votes are essentially formalities, and there is no remaining barrier to the bills becoming law.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) said the Senate will also vote Thursday on whether to override the governor’s vetoes of the alcohol regulation bill and another measure that overturns Hogan’s 2016 executive order that required schools to start after Labor Day. The House would then vote on the school-calendar measure.

All three bills passed both chambers with a veto-proof majority.

Hogan described the alcohol and school calendar bills as “politically motivated.” The alcohol measure would remove power from Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), an ally of the governor who has battled with fellow Democrats over craft brewers and school construction and sided with Hogan on when schools should start.

Davis said on the floor Thursday that the alcohol bill was never about Franchot.

“Can be an irritant? Yes. No argument here,” Davis said of the comptroller. “This bill is about what is doing in the best interests of our citizens.”

Hogan notified legislative leaders of vetoes on Wednesday. Democrats are moving quickly to overturn the bills while all the members of their caucus are present. Sen. William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery), a member of the Navy reserve corps, is scheduled to leave for deployment to Afghanistan on Friday, nine days before the legislature adjourns.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Read more:

Hogan vetoes $15 minimum wage and two bills he calls ‘politically motivated’

Maryland officials fight over who should enforce alcohol regulations

Md. Senate votes to overturn post-Labor Day start; Hogan vows public referendum

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news