Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) said Monday that he is being treated for pneumonia and is uncertain if he will return to Annapolis before the 90-day session ends next week.

Busch said he began feeling “run-down” last Tuesday after a follow-up procedure for his 2017 liver transplant.

“While I hope to be back before Sine Die, my doctors have advised caution during my recovery, Busch said in a statement.

Busch, 72, missed the legislative sessions last week. House Speaker Pro Tem Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore) has served in his place.

In addition to his liver transplant in 2017, Busch underwent heart bypass surgery in 2018.

Busch has been a member of the House since 1987 and has served as Speaker since 2003.

