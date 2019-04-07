Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch’s condition has “taken a turn for the worse,” his staff announced Sunday, and he has been put on a ventilator to help him breathe.

Busch, 72, is the longest-serving House speaker in Maryland history. He has been hospitalized with pneumonia for a week, missing the final days of the 2019 legislative session, which will end Monday at midnight.

It is the latest health setback for the Anne Arundel County Democrat, who underwent a liver transplant and heart bypass surgery in recent years.

“Yesterday, doctors at University of Maryland Medical Center made the determination that Speaker Busch’s breathing had taken a significant turn for the worse and the Speaker made the decision to use a ventilator to help his breathing,” his chief of staff Alexandra Hughes said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, his condition has worsened over the past few hours,” she said.

“His family asks for privacy at this time and to keep the Speaker in your thoughts and prayers.”

This story will be updated.

