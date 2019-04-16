

Members of the public gathered at the Maryland State House rotunda on Monday to mourn House Speaker Michael E. Busch. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

A funeral is underway for longtime Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch, who died April 7 of complications from pneumonia.

Busch lay in state in the rotunda of the Maryland State House on Monday and Tuesday morning, with hundreds of current and former lawmakers, constituents and loved ones lining up to pay tribute.

“He was a champion for the people,” former U.S. senator Barbara A. Mikulski (D-Md.) said.

The funeral at St. John Neumann Church in Annapolis began at 11 a.m. A public reception will follow from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Atkinson Tower at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The Anne Arundel County Democrat, a former high school football star who went on to become a teacher and coach, was Maryland’s longest-serving speaker.

Before the funeral, Maryland lawmakers, Busch staffers and others posted final remembrances on Twitter.

For the rest of my life, and as long I'm in public service, I will do my best to live up to the example of integrity and dedication that @SpeakerBusch set.



God speed, Mr. Speaker. pic.twitter.com/tLRBmsLseX — Delegate Eric Luedtke (@EricLuedtke) April 16, 2019

As @SpeakerBusch is laid to rest, I reflect on when we talked about the death of my son. He shared a tear & hug with me. And he let me present him with a Carter memory stone (this pic). I'll especially remember #IronMike for his humanity and kindness. Rest In Peace, Mr. Speaker. pic.twitter.com/zSxVcsOMFH — Sean Johnson (@SeanPJohnson) April 16, 2019

In the clearing stands a boxer

And a fighter by his trade

And he carries the reminders

Of ev'ry glove that laid him down

Or cut him till he cried out

In his anger and his shame

"I am leaving, I am leaving"

But the fighter still remains pic.twitter.com/SG9Hkb4wnu — Jeremy Paul Baker (@BakerJeremyP) April 16, 2019

Read more:

Michael Busch, longest-serving Maryland House speaker, dies at 72

All three faced life-threatening illnesses. Now the two who are left are mourning.

Del. McIntosh quietly amassing votes to become next Md. House speaker

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news