A funeral is underway for longtime Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch, who died April 7 of complications from pneumonia.
Busch lay in state in the rotunda of the Maryland State House on Monday and Tuesday morning, with hundreds of current and former lawmakers, constituents and loved ones lining up to pay tribute.
“He was a champion for the people,” former U.S. senator Barbara A. Mikulski (D-Md.) said.
The funeral at St. John Neumann Church in Annapolis began at 11 a.m. A public reception will follow from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Atkinson Tower at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
The Anne Arundel County Democrat, a former high school football star who went on to become a teacher and coach, was Maryland’s longest-serving speaker.
Before the funeral, Maryland lawmakers, Busch staffers and others posted final remembrances on Twitter.
