Speaker of the House Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) plans to lead an effort to enshrine a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy in the state constitution. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Maryland’s House Speaker Michael E. Busch plans to lead an effort to enshrine a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy in the state constitution, joining a number of other states attempting to preempt any possible move by the Supreme Court to erode abortion protections.

Busch (D-Anne Arundel) said he will personally introduce and garner support for legislation asking voters to approve a constitutional amendment, likely in the next presidential election. An amendment would mean that even if the Supreme Court overturned its ban on state laws prohibiting abortion, no such legislation could be passed in Maryland.

“If [voters] decide that this becomes part of the constitution, a woman’s right to choose will never be debated, it will never be a bargaining chip” in the legislative process, Busch said Wednesday evening.

Across the country, states on both sides of the debate have taken preemptive action, preparing for the possibility that — with Justice Anthony M. Kennedy retiring and Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh nominated as his replacement — 45 years of abortion protections could evaporate under the next Supreme Court.

Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) signed a bill repealing century-old laws that criminalized abortion there. West Virginia and Alabama each have initiatives on the ballot this year to clarify that their state constitutions do not protect the right to an abortion.

Abortion is expected to be a major topic at Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings; both abortion opponents and abortion-rights believe that a strongly worded dissent Kavanaugh issued last fall, in a case involving a pregnant immigrant teenager in federal custody, indicates that he would favor more abortion restrictions and might back overturning the federal protections that began with Roe v. Wade.



Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

If Busch succeeds in persuading three-fifths of each chamber of the General Assembly to approve the constitutional amendment next year, Maryland voters would see it on the 2020 ballot.

“If the new makeup of the Supreme Court passes [abortion] decisions down to the states, you’re going to have members on both sides either try to strengthen or weaken the law, and I just think that you don’t want to get into those debates,” Busch said.

Nine other states already have abortion protections in their state constitutions, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights: Alaska, California, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey and New Mexico.

Busch, who has lead the House chamber since 2003, said he plans to draft an amendment that puts Maryland’s existing abortion statute into the state constitution. That law was approved by the General Assembly in 1991. After anti-abortion groups petitioned it to a referendum, it passed with 61.7 percent of the vote.

The law allows women to seek an abortion without interference from the state if the fetus is not viable outside of the womb. A woman may also terminate a pregnancy at any point if the fetus has a “genetic defect or serious anomaly” or if an abortion is necessary to protect the health of the mother.

The influential Maryland Catholic Conference is likely to be the most powerful opponent of any constitutional amendment effort, though the group’s new executive director Jennifer L. Briemann declined to specify how the group would work to defeat it.

Briemann said that given the state’s other needs — including more education funding, helping immigrant families and stemming violence in Baltimore — “this effort seems misdirected at best.”

Busch, who is Catholic, said he was confident that he could muster the votes for a constitutional amendment from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. He said he began pitching the idea to his leadership team late Wednesday, but had not yet consulted Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller (D-Calvert).

Miller, who is also Catholic, was a key architect of a compromise that enabled Maryland’s 1991 abortion-protection statue.

Busch said he plans to formally introduce his constitutional amendment when Maryland’s legislature returns to Annapolis in January.

Robert Barnes contributed to this report.