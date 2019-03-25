A Maryland lawmaker is facing discipline from the House of Delegates after an ethics committee investigation found he had subjected his staff — particularly female employees — to bullying and verbal and emotional abuse.

Del. Jay Jalisi (D-Baltimore County) ignored entreaties from Speaker of the House Michael E. Busch and other legislative leaders to change his behavior, according to the 16-page committee report made public late Monday.

Jalisi, a doctor and businessman, is the second Maryland lawmaker to be accused of serious misconduct during this year’s legislative session. Del. Mary Ann Lisanti (D-Harford) was censured last month for using a racial epithet to describe a Prince George’s County legislative district.

The report on Jalisi’s behavior detailed incidents dating back to 2015 — Jalisi’s first year in office — in which aides complained that he forced staffers to work long hours without compensation, yelled at them and treated them as truant if they went to the restroom or to get lunch. At least one incident escalated to the point where state troopers had to intervene.

The Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics interviewed more than three dozen former and current aides who described Jalisi as more than a demanding supervisor. Witnesses said he consistently berated and took advantage of those who worked for him, targeting longtime General Assembly workers with condescending rants accusing them of sabotage.

Jalisi is accused of telling one person who worked in his office that the person was “stupid,” and making the person “stand in the delegate’s office and repeat, ‘I am incompetent. I am incompetent.’ ”



“The Ethics Committee cannot simply stand by and allow a member to continue to use his stature as a legislator to act inappropriately and abuse and retaliate against staff,” the report said. Jalisi’s “actions have brought dishonor on this Body.”

Jalisi declined to testify on his own behalf during the investigation. In a text message to The Washington Post on Monday, he said he would not comment because he had not reviewed the report.

The House of Delegates is expected to vote on a resolution of reprimand on Wednesday that will require Jalisi to complete anger management and civility programs. If the delegate refuses to attend the programs, he will be stripped of his committee assignments and could face further investigation.

The report says legislative leaders documented multiple attempts to address Jalisi’s conduct. Bush told him in August that he would not have access to paid General Assembly staff if he did not participate in programs to improve his behavior.

But that never happened. And even after Jalisi lost the authority to employ paid staffers, he continued to hire employees — even though he knew he could not place them on the state payroll, the report said.

Jalisi’s alleged belligerence extended beyond the statehouse to a hotel in Annapolis where he had stayed during the General Assembly session. The report said hotel management complained about confrontations with the delegate and barred him from being a guest.

In 2015, a judge ordered Jalisi to stay away from his teenage daughter after an alleged domestic violence altercation. He was subsequently reassigned out of the House Judiciary Committee, a panel that oversees domestic violence legislation.

Jalisi’s reprimand comes a little more than a year after the state’s top lawmakers created a commission to strengthen the General Assembly’s policy on sexual harassment and workplace bullying. The commission, which came on the heels of the MeToo movement, was tasked with examining ways to prevent misconduct and the best way to handle complaints.

The last Maryland lawmaker to be reprimanded was then-Del. Dan Morhaim, a Baltimore County Democrat, in 2017. He had advocated for policies that benefit medical marijuana companies without fully disclosing that he was a consultant for one.

Last year, Del. Curtis S. Anderson (D-Baltimore City) was stripped of his leadership positions after the ethics committee found he had made inappropriate sexual comments. The ethics committee also investigated a 14-year-old sexual assault claim against Anderson but was unable to determine if the allegation was true.

A censure, the punishment imposed on Lisanti last month for using a racial slur, is more severe than a reprimand, second only to expulsion. Lisanti’s censure was the first one imposed by the House in decades, staffers said.

Lisanti was stripped of her committee assignments but has refused to resign, despite multiple demands for her to do so. On Friday night, a group of constituents protested in her district, saying she shouldrelinquish her seat.

Before Lisanti, the last Maryland lawmaker to be censured was then-Sen. Ulysses Currie, a Prince George’s Democrat, in 2012. He had been acquitted of federal bribery and corruption charges.

